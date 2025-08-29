Mohammed Shami Breaks Silence On Marriage With Hasin Jahan Amid Controversies

Veteran Indian pacer Mohammed Shami recently broke his silence on the controversies surrounding his personal life, offering candid insights into his marriage with Hasin Jahan. Over the past few years, Shami’s marital life has been a hot topic in media and on social platforms, with allegations of physical and mental abuse surfacing repeatedly. Despite the storm, Shami emphasizes a focus on cricket and personal growth over dwelling on the past.

The Early Years: Marriage and Separation

Mohammed Shami tied the knot with Hasin Jahan in 2014. Initially, the couple’s union appeared stable, but four years later, reports of marital discord emerged. By 2018, the couple had started living separately. Hasin Jahan frequently made headlines with accusations of physical and mental abuse against Shami and his family, keeping the media spotlight firmly on the pacer.

The public exchanges intensified earlier this month when Jahan called Shami a “womanizer” and criticized him for allegedly prioritizing the children of his girlfriends over his own daughter, Ayra, claiming lavish gifts for others while neglecting his child.

Mohammed Shami’s Perspective: No Regrets, No Blame

In a revealing interview with News24, Shami shared his side with remarkable composure. Addressing questions about his marriage, the pacer said,

“Leave that. I never regret the past. What’s gone is gone. I don’t want to blame anyone, including myself. I want to focus on my cricket. I don’t need these controversies.”

Shami’s approach underscores his desire to separate personal turbulence from professional commitments. His focus remains firmly on cricket, ensuring that off-field controversies do not overshadow his performance on the pitch.

Troubled Marriages Among Indian Cricketers

Shami is not alone in facing public scrutiny over personal relationships. Former India batter Shikhar Dhawan divorced his estranged wife Ayesha Mukherjee, while spinner Yuzvendra Chahal parted ways with Dhanashree Verma earlier this year. Shami, when asked about such disputes, maintained a composed stance:

“That’s your job to investigate. Why do you want to hang us to death? Look at the other side as well. I focus on cricket, not controversies.”

His statement reflects a broader sentiment among athletes seeking to shield their careers from personal turbulence.

On the Field: Shami’s Return to Competitive Cricket

While off-field controversies have attracted attention, Shami has continued to work on his game. Recently, he played for East Zone in the ongoing Duleep Trophy, finishing Day 1 against North Zone in Bengaluru with figures of 1 for 55 in 17 overs.

Shami’s return to competitive cricket follows a challenging 2025 IPL season, where he represented Sunrisers Hyderabad. In nine matches, he picked up just six wickets and struggled during key outings, including a wicketless three-over spell against the Gujarat Titans. Additionally, Shami missed India’s Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Test series in England and has not been selected for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025.