Mohammed Shami Creates History; Surpasses Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lasith Malinga To Become First Bowler In IPL To...

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer Mohammed Shami created history during his team's IPL 2025 match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 25, Friday.

The 34-year-old Shami became the first bowler in IPL history to take a wicket on the first ball of the innings four times after he dismissed CSK opener Shaik Rasheed on the first delivery of Match 43 of IPL 2025 in Chennai.

Shami surpassed Umesh Yadav, Trent Boult, Praveen Kumar, Lasith Malinga, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ashok Dinda, who all have taken wickets on the first ball of the innings three times in IPL history.

Bowlers With Most Wickets On First Ball Of An IPL Innings

Mohammed Shami - 4

Umesh Yadav - 3

Trent Boult - 3

Praveen Kumar - 3



Lasith Malinga - 3

Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 3

Ashok Dinda - 3

Notably, Shami hasn't been in great form in the IPL 2025 and he was dropped for SRH's match against Mumbai Indians (MI) before playing against Chennai Super Kings.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Beat CSK By 5 Wickets To Stay Alive In IPL 2025

Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Chennai Super Kings by five wickets in the 43rd match of the IPL 2025 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday to keep their play-off hopes alive. This was SRH's first victory against CSK at Chepauk.

Invited into bat, Chennai Super Kings were bowled out for 154. Dewald Brevis top-scored for CSK with a 25-ball 42 while Ayush Mhatre made 30 in 19 deliveries.

In reply, SRH chased the target in 18.4 overs with Ishan Kishan (44), Kamindu Mendis (32 not out) and Nitish Reddy (19 not out) making valuable contributions with the bat. With his defeat, CSK almost bowed out of the play-offs race even as SRH stayed alive theoretically.