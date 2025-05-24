India’s squad for the much-anticipated tour of England has seen a major shake-up, with rising left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh earning his maiden Test call-up, while veteran speedster Mohammed Shami has been left out. The selection marks a significant shift, blending youth and form with experience as India prepares for challenging English conditions.

Is This The End of Road for Shami?

Mohammed Shami, one of India’s most reliable pacers in red-ball cricket over the past decade, finds himself out of the Test setup. His omission is not entirely surprising Shami hasn’t featured in a Test match since the World Test Championship final against Australia in June 2023. After a long injury layoff, he returned to international cricket in January this year, but questions over his rhythm and match fitness remained.

In the ongoing IPL 2025, Shami has looked a shadow of his former self, managing just six wickets from nine games. His inability to find rhythm and consistency in the T20 format appears to have cost him a place in the longer format, especially with the demanding conditions expected in England.

Arshdeep’s Maiden Test Call

In contrast, Arshdeep Singh’s inclusion reflects the selectors’ trust in current form and skill adaptability. Known for his ability to swing the new ball, Arshdeep has consistently impressed in white-ball cricket and has now been rewarded with a Test call-up. His performance in the IPL 2025 16 wickets from 11 matches highlighted his growing maturity as a bowler.

More importantly, Arshdeep has had red-ball exposure through 21 first-class games, where he has taken 66 wickets at an average of 30.37, including two five-wicket hauls. His stint with Kent in county cricket last season has also worked in his favor, giving him firsthand experience of bowling in English conditions something that could prove invaluable on this tour.

A Balanced Squad for English Challenge

India’s squad for the England tour is a mix of youth, form, and experience. Shubman Gill will lead the side, with Rishabh Pant, fresh off a strong IPL comeback, as vice-captain and first-choice wicketkeeper. The batting unit includes the in-form Yashasvi Jaiswal, seasoned campaigners like KL Rahul, and promising names like Sai Sudharsan and Nitish Kumar Reddy.

The pace department, aside from Arshdeep, features the lethal Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, and young quicks Prasidh Krishna and Akash Deep. The spin attack is led by Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav, with Washington Sundar offering all-round capabilities.

India’s Squad for England Tour:

Shubman Gill (captain), Rishabh Pant (vice-captain & wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav.