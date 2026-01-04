Mohammed Shami Dropped From ODI Squad, Childhood Coach Slams Ajit Agarkar

In a surprising decision, veteran fast bowler Mohammed Shami has been left out of India’s 15-member ODI squad for the upcoming three-match series against New Zealand. Despite his vast experience and a stellar domestic season, the selectors have opted for a younger pace battery, naming Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, and Prasidh Krishna as India’s primary fast-bowling options in the 50-over format. The omission has drawn sharp criticism from Shami’s childhood coach, Badruddin Siddique, who openly questioned the rationale behind the selectors’ decision. Speaking after the squad announcement, Badruddin expressed his frustration with BCCI chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar, suggesting that the veteran pacer is being unfairly overlooked.

“What more can a player do? How many more wickets should the player take?” Badruddin told India Today.

Domestic Form

Shami’s domestic form strongly supports his case for a recall. He has been remarkably consistent throughout the ongoing season, taking 11 wickets in five matches during the Vijay Hazare Trophy. His most recent performance for Bengal was particularly impressive, where he claimed 3 for 55 against Assam, helping bowl out the opposition for 217.

However, despite these performances, the coach remains pessimistic about Shami’s international future. He voiced concerns that the selection committee may have decided to move on from the 35-year-old pacer, prioritising younger talents as the team prepares for future global tournaments.

“This means that they do not want him in the ODI team. He has a lot to give,” Badruddin added.

Sidelined Shami

Shami’s prolific domestic season underscores his capabilities. Across 16 matches in various formats this season, he has taken a total of 47 wickets, including 20 wickets in four Ranji Trophy games, 16 scalps in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, and 11 wickets in five Vijay Hazare Trophy matches. Despite these figures, Shami has not featured for India since March 2025, when he last played in the Champions Trophy final. His continued absence suggests that the selectors may be looking toward building a younger squad, even as Shami continues to dominate domestically.

India’s ODI Squad for New Zealand Series

Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal

The squad signals a clear preference for the younger fast-bowling quartet, blending youth with select experienced campaigners, leaving Shami on the sidelines despite a season that would have made many argue he deserved a place.