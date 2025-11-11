Mohammed Shami Hits Back At Selection Snub; BCCI Reveals Why He Was Overlooked

Senior India pacer Mohammed Shami has once again found himself at the centre of a selection storm. The experienced bowler, who last represented India in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, has been away from national duty since then. While Shami has maintained that he is fit and ready to play, a senior BCCI official has now revealed that the pacer was indeed approached by the selectors before the England series but chose not to participate.

BCCI’s Clarification on Shami’s Non-Selection

According to the board official, Shami was contacted several times by the national selectors and support staff to assess his readiness for international cricket. The selectors were reportedly keen to have him play for India A in England as part of a plan to manage his workload before considering him for the senior team’s Test series.

“The narrative that there was no communication with Shami isn’t completely true,” the official explained. “The selectors had checked in on his fitness and wanted him to get some match practice in English conditions. But he was not available for the India A assignment.”

The official added that the BCCI’s medical team continues to monitor Shami’s reports and will make decisions based on his physical readiness. “No one doubts his ability, but his workload and recovery have to be managed carefully,” the source said.

Shami’s Side of the Story

Earlier, Shami had spoken publicly about his absence, suggesting that he had not been informed about any selection plans. “Selection is not in my hands. If there was a fitness issue, I wouldn’t be playing domestic cricket for Bengal,” he said before the start of the Ranji Trophy season. “If I can play four-day games, I can also play 50-over matches.”

His comments hinted at frustration over being overlooked, though the latest statements from BCCI officials now indicate that communication may have taken place, but the veteran fast bowler was not willing to participate in the India A fixtures.

The back-and-forth between Shami and the BCCI highlights the growing importance of fitness management and transparent communication in modern cricket. While Shami’s ability is undisputed, the board’s stance suggests that every player, regardless of seniority, must prove readiness through the established process. Whether the veteran pacer chooses to follow that path could determine if he dons the India jersey again anytime soon.