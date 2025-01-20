Mohammed Shami Injured Again? Viral Video Sparks Speculation Ahead Of IND vs ENG 1st T20 - Watch

On a crisp evening at Eden Gardens, Mohammed Shami’s return to the national fold was nothing short of electrifying. After a 14-month hiatus owing to an injury, the seasoned pacer roared back during an intense practice session ahead of India’s white-ball opener against England. Shami’s performance sent a clear message to the cricketing world: he’s not just back but ready to dominate.

Shami’s Grit and Determination on Display

The spotlight during the three-hour practice session wasn’t just on Shami’s bowling but his resilience. Sporting heavy strapping on his left knee, Shami began with a gentle warm-up under the keen eyes of bowling coach Morne Morkel. Slowly but surely, he ramped up the intensity, bowling tirelessly for over an hour.

Just as skeptics doubted his readiness, Shami silenced them with fiery spells that saw him trouble young batters in the nets. His rhythm improved with every delivery, extracting bounce and lateral movement. The veteran pacer bowled for nearly 45 minutes at full throttle, without any signs of discomfort that might warrant intervention from the team’s physiotherapists.

Post-practice, Shami worked closely with Morkel on hitting specific lengths, displaying pinpoint accuracy by consistently striking the stumps during drills. Despite the occasional limp on his way to the dressing room, he returned promptly to continue engaging with teammates and coaches, exuding the determination that defines his career.

A Crucial Addition Ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Shami’s inclusion in the T20I squad comes at a pivotal moment for Team India. With Jasprit Bumrah’s fitness still under scrutiny, the management is banking on Shami to spearhead the pace attack during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Slated to commence in February in Dubai and Pakistan, the tournament demands a robust and reliable bowling lineup, and Shami’s fiery return couldn’t have come at a better time.

His domestic performances reflect his readiness. From his stellar outing in the Ranji Trophy, where he claimed seven wickets in a match-winning effort, to his contributions in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy, Shami has been steadily building momentum.

Shami’s Role in Revitalizing India’s Bowling Unit

Shami’s ability to bowl in tandem with Bumrah elevates India’s bowling attack. Together, they bring a lethal combination of pace, precision, and experience. Shami’s adaptability—evident from his performances across formats—offers the team tactical flexibility. His knack for delivering under pressure has often been the X-factor in high-stakes matches.

During his practice session, Shami showcased his trademark aggression, bowling from a full run-up and hitting the deck hard. This session was not just about preparation but also about sending a statement to opponents. His controlled aggression and ability to generate bounce from good lengths remain key assets for India.

Fan Frenzy and Social Media Buzz

Shami’s return has reignited excitement among fans. A video shared by the BCCI captured his journey from boarding the team bus to bowling full throttle at the nets. Moments like his embrace with Morkel, his discussions with Hardik Pandya, and his interactions with fans in the stands highlight the emotional connection he shares with the cricketing community.

Taking to Instagram, Shami expressed gratitude and determination, writing, “All set, ready to make you all proud once again. Keep your love and support.” His post garnered massive engagement, reflecting the fans’ unwavering faith in his abilities.

What Lies Ahead for Shami and Team India

As the first T20I against England approaches, all eyes are on Shami. His performance in this series will be crucial in determining India’s pace-bowling combinations for the Champions Trophy. Beyond the immediate series, Shami’s resurgence adds depth to the squad, offering hope for success in upcoming ICC tournaments.

For Mohammed Shami, this comeback is not just about returning to the field but reclaiming his place as one of India’s premier pacers. If his practice session at Eden Gardens is any indication, Shami is ready to roar again—and the cricketing world is watching.