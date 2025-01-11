The BCCI announced India’s squad for the five-match T20I series against England which is scheduled to start from January 22. Veteran India pacer Mohammed Shami makes a comeback to the Indian side after a long injury hiatus. The last time when Shami played for India transpired back during the ODI World Cup 2023 where he was the highest wicket-taker with 24 scalps in seven outings.

The Bengal-based pacer sustained an ankle injury and recently made a return to the Bengal side in the Ranji Trophy and also played in the T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The veteran speedster also missed out on taking part in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 because of the injury as Australia outplayed the Indian team 3-1 to win the series after 10 years.





Mohammad Shami returns as India’s squad for T20I series against England announced.



All The Details #TeamIndia | #INDvENG | IDFCFIRSTBank https://t.co/jwI8mMBTqY — BCCI (BCCI) January 11, 2025

Star player Sanju Samson has also been named in India’s T20I squad against England as the selection committee decided to leave out Rishabh Pant. Suryakumar Yadav will be leading the side while bowling all-rounder Axar Patel will chip in as vice-captain. Dhruv Jurel has been included as the second wicketkeeper-batter while Nitish Kumar Reddy has also managed to seal his spot after a brilliant run in Australia.

India T20 squad for England T20I series

Suryakumar Yadav (C), Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel (vc), Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel (wk).

IND vs ENG T20I Series Full Fixture

1st T20I: January 22, 2025, at Eden Gardens, Kolkata

2nd T20I: January 25, 2025, at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

3rd T20I: January 28, 2025, at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

4th T20I: January 31, 2025, at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

5th T20I: February 2, 2025, at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai