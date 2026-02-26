'Mohammed Shami & Mohammed Siraj excluded because they're Muslims': AIMIM and SP's explosive allegation rocks T20 WC

A heated political debate has surfaced in Maharashtra following India's recent struggles in the T20 World Cup 2026. Prominent leaders from the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and the Samajwadi Party (SP) have raised allegations of religious bias regarding the exclusion of senior pacers Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj from the playing eleven.

Allegations of Exclusionary Tactics

The controversy was ignited by Mufti Ismail, the AIMIM MLA from Malegaon, who claimed that Muslim players are being systematically denied opportunities. Ismail questioned whether the exclusion of these athletes was a factor in India’s heavy 76 run defeat against South Africa. He alleged that Muslims are being ignored in every field and suggested that players in Team India are being denied spots simply because of their faith.

Supporting this stance, Abu Azmi, the Maharashtra and Mumbai President of the Samajwadi Party, alleged that under the current BJP administration, Muslims face discrimination across various sectors. Azmi stated that if such practices are extending into the realm of cricket, it constitutes a serious matter, further suggesting that Siraj and Shami may have been left out specifically due to being Muslim.

Statistical Context and Counterpoints

In contrast to these claims, representatives from the NCP and Congress have moved to distance themselves from the remarks. Idris Naikwadi, an MLA from the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) and head of the Minority Affairs Department, dismissed the allegations by citing the historical inclusion of Muslim athletes in the national side.

Naikwadi pointed out that many Muslim players, such as former captains Mohammad Azharuddin and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, have led the Indian team with distinction. He emphasized that bringing religion into the sport is fundamentally wrong. Similarly, Congress leader Amin Patel characterized the statements as irresponsible, asserting that team selection is strictly based on performance and merit.

Government and Opposition Reactions

The ruling coalition in Maharashtra has reacted strongly to the accusations. State Minister Bharat Gogawale argued that selection for the national team is dictated by circumstances and cricketing merit. He labeled the use of Hindu-Muslim politics in sports as a divisive tactic and demanded an apology from those who made the claims.

Ravi Rana, MLA and leader of the Yuva Swabhiman Party, echoed these sentiments, noting that Muslims have historically held some of the highest positions in both the Indian cricket team and the country's governance. He joined the call for the leaders involved to withdraw their statements and apologize.

Current Team Dynamics

The controversy comes at a delicate time as India prepares for a must-win clash against Zimbabwe on Thursday. While the political debate continues, team management has maintained that selections are tactical. Mohammad Siraj remains a part of the squad but has sat out recent games for specialized spin options, while Mohammed Shami has been recovering from long-term injury management throughout the 2025-26 season. As the Super 8 stage reaches its climax, the intersection of sports and identity politics remains a focal point in the Maharashtra political landscape.

India's T20 WC 2026 SQUAD

Ishan Kishan(w), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson

India's Journey So Far

Undefeated in League stage

Lost to SA by 76 runs in Super 8 game 1

Now do-or-die match vs Zimbabwe

Last game vs WI on 1st March