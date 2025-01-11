India have announced their 15-member squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against England, starting from January 22 in Kolkata, with veteran pacer Mohammed Shami making his much-awaited comeback into the side.

The 34-year-old Shami hasn't been part of the national team since the ODI World Cup final in November 2023 owing to an ankle injury, following which he had to undergo surgery and also suffered from knee-related niggles.

Since returning to domestic cricket in November 2024, Shami has played all nine of Bengal's T20 matches in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, taking 11 wickets with an economy rate of 7.85. Thereafter, he took part in only three of Bengal's seven 50-over games in the following Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Meanwhile, there were also speculation over whether Shami would be passed fit for the Border–Gavaskar Trophy in Australia but that did not happen due to a recurring swelling in his knee.

The T20I squad announced by the selectors on Saturday will be led by Suryakumar Yadav. Interestingly, Axar Patel has been appointed as the vice-captain of despite the presence of Hardik Pandya in the squad.

No Place For Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav In India Squad

There is no place for Rishabh Pant in India squad for the T20I series against England with the selectors opting for Dhruv Jurel as the second-choice keeper. Sanju Samson continues to be the frontline keeper-batter option and he is expected to continue at the top of the order alongside Abhishek Sharma.

Notably, Pant was India's preferred wicketkeeper at the 2024 T20 World Cup and in two of the three T20Is in Sri Lanka in July last year.

Meanwhile, Riyan Parag was not selected because he is recovering from a shoulder injury. Injured Kuldeep Yadav, who has been out of action since the 1st Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru had surgery in Germany, also didn't find a place in the squad.

From the 15-member squad that won a T20I series 3-1 in South Africa last November, the selectors have left out Ramandeep Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Avesh Khan, Yash Dayal, and Vijaykumar Vyshak. They have been replaced by Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Dhruv Jurel, and Washington Sundar.

Rest For Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Yashasvi Jaiswal

Jasprit Bumrah was not part of the 15-member squad for the T20Is against England. He is likely for the series with uncertainty still prevailing over the nature of the injury that prevented him from bowling in Australia's second innings of the fifth Test in Sydney.

Apart from Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Yashasvi Jaiswal, who were crucial part of India's Test squad in Australia have also been rested.

India’s Squad For T20I Series Against England

Suryakumar Yadav (C), Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel (vc), Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel (wk)