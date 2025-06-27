Mohammed Shami’s Blunt Wake-Up Call to Indian Pacers After Leeds Loss, 'Jasprit Bumrah Can’t Do It Alone’

In the wake of India’s five-wicket defeat to England in the first Test at Headingley, veteran pacer Mohammed Shami has issued a no-nonsense wake-up call to the Indian bowling unit. While Jasprit Bumrah delivered a masterclass with a five-wicket haul in the first innings, his efforts were largely unsupported by his pace partners, leading to India conceding a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

Shami, speaking via his YouTube channel, stressed that Bumrah cannot be expected to shoulder the burden of the bowling attack single-handedly. “Bumrah ka saath dena hoga,” said Shami, urging the other Indian bowlers to step up, communicate more effectively, and align their strategies with the No. 1-ranked Test bowler.

Jasprit Bumrah’s Lone Battle at Headingley

India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was sensational in the first innings, dismantling the English batting order with a fiery five-for. However, England’s second innings told a different story. Recognizing Bumrah’s threat, the English batters played him cautiously—nullifying his impact while capitalizing on the rest of the Indian bowling attack, which lacked the same intensity and discipline.

The result? England chased down a daunting 371-run target with relative ease, registering their second-highest successful chase in Test history. The Indian bowlers collectively leaked runs at over 4.5 runs per over—a stat that reflects both tactical flaws and executional lapses.

Shami’s Tough Love: “Support Bumrah or Keep Losing”

Shami didn’t mince his words. “Other Indian bowlers should talk to Bumrah and learn from him,” he said. “Planning together is crucial. If they support Bumrah, we can win matches. But if we keep expecting him to do it alone, this pattern of defeat will repeat.”

The 34-year-old also pointed out that India’s batting held its own, dismissing the old narrative that Indian batters struggle in English conditions. “The batters did fine. We lost the game because we gave away too many easy runs. The bowling needs serious attention,” he remarked.

Late Strikes by Shardul and Prasidh Too Little, Too Late

Both Shardul Thakur and Prasidh Krishna managed two wickets apiece on Day 5, but Shami was quick to point out that their efforts came after the game had already slipped from India’s hands. “By the time Shardul picked those wickets, England were already in control,” he stated.

His words reflect a deeper issue—India’s inability to take early wickets and apply consistent pressure, especially with the new ball. In modern Test cricket, controlling the first 20 overs with the ball is often the key to setting the tone, and India failed to do just that at Leeds.

Where Are India’s Bowling Plans Failing?

Shami’s comments spark a crucial debate: Is the current Indian pace battery, in Bumrah’s absence or shadow, lacking leadership and clarity?

With Shami himself out of the squad due to fitness concerns, the responsibility falls on relatively inexperienced shoulders. Prasidh Krishna and Shardul Thakur have promise but lack consistency at the highest level. The inclusion of Arshdeep Singh, who has county experience, adds a left-arm variation, but whether he can rise to the occasion remains to be seen.

There are also murmurs around Bumrah’s workload, especially with his injury history. If India continues to rely solely on him, they not only risk burnout but also tactical predictability.