Mohammed Shami’s International Comeback Confirmed Amidst Alleged Rift With Ajit Agarkar; Know Dates & How: Report

Veteran Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami could be in line for a return to international cricket during the upcoming three match ODI series against New Zealand, which begins on January 11. A report from NDTV suggests that the 35 year old pacer is being seriously considered for selection in India’s squad for the white ball series.

Shami has not featured for India since March 2025, when he last represented the Men in Blue in the ICC Champions Trophy final against New Zealand earlier this year. Since then, the experienced seamer has remained out of the national setup despite strong performances.

Selectors monitoring Shami closely

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

According to a source within the BCCI, the selection panel has been keeping a close watch on Shami’s performances in domestic cricket. The source indicated that his recall for the New Zealand ODI series should not come as a surprise and also hinted at the possibility of a longer term role for the pacer.

“Mohammed Shami is being discussed on a regular basis. He is not out of reckoning. The only concern is about his fitness. A bowler of his calibre will get wickets. It is wrong to say he is out of the selection radar. He is looking good for the New Zealand One-Day series. Do not be surprised if he is picked, given his experience and ability to take wickets at will. Even the 2027 World Cup is a possibility,” the BCCI source said.

Dropped despite strong Champions Trophy showing

Shami’s absence from the Indian team came as a surprise, especially after his impressive showing at the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. The pacer finished the tournament as India’s joint highest wicket taker with nine dismissals and was widely expected to be retained for subsequent ODI assignments. However, he failed to find a place in the squad following the tournament.

Strong domestic form boosts comeback chances

The Bengal pacer has continued to make a strong case for his return through consistent performances on the domestic circuit. In the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, Shami has already picked up six wickets. He was equally effective in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he claimed 16 wickets in just seven matches.

With Jasprit Bumrah likely to be rested for the New Zealand ODI series to manage his workload ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup, the door appears open for Shami’s return to international cricket.