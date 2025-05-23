As India gears up to kick off their World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-2027 campaign with a demanding five-match Test series in England, a major blow looms over the team’s pace bowling department. Reports now suggest that seasoned fast bowler Mohammed Shami might be left out of the squad due to concerns over his fitness and ability to sustain long bowling spells in England’s challenging conditions.

Why Mohammed Shami’s Absence Could Hurt India’s Bowling Lineup

According to reliable sources, the Indian selection committee, headed by Ajit Agarkar, is reportedly hesitant to include Shami on the England tour. The Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) medical team has flagged concerns over Shami’s capacity to bowl extended spells—an essential attribute in Test cricket, especially in England, where conditions often demand endurance and consistency from pacers.

At 34, Shami’s fitness has been under scrutiny ever since he underwent ankle surgery in 2024, which sidelined him for nearly a year. Though he made a commendable comeback via IPL and limited international fixtures earlier this year, doubts remain if he can handle the grueling workload of five consecutive Test matches on English pitches that favor seam and swing bowling.

With Jasprit Bumrah already announcing that he won’t be available for all five Tests, the selectors are wary of taking another bowler whose fitness is uncertain. As one insider revealed, “Shami is bowling just four overs for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL. The selectors don’t know if he can manage more than 10 overs a day. England’s Test matches demand longer spells, and we can’t take that risk.”

Impact on India’s Test Campaign in England

Mohammed Shami has been a match-winner for India, boasting 229 wickets in 64 Tests at an impressive average of 27.71. His ability to swing the ball both ways, combined with tactical intelligence and experience, has often swung matches in India’s favor. His absence would mean India will lose a senior seamer whose presence is invaluable, especially after the recent retirements of stalwarts like Ravichandran Ashwin, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma.

This development puts pressure on India’s pace battery to fill the void with consistent and injury-free performances. The selectors face a crucial challenge in balancing experience and fitness while assembling a squad that can cope with England’s swinging conditions and lengthy Test matches.

Who Could Replace Mohammed Shami in England?

With Shami likely sidelined, the door opens for emerging pacers like Arshdeep Singh and Anshul Kamboj. Arshdeep Singh, known for his left-arm pace, gained valuable experience last season playing County cricket for Kent. His ability to swing the new ball and bowl long spells makes him a promising candidate for the challenging English conditions.

On the other hand, Haryana’s Anshul Kamboj, who has impressed in domestic cricket with 74 wickets in 22 first-class matches, has already been named in the India A squad touring England for two red-ball games against the England Lions. His selection signals that the BCCI is keen to test fresh talent ahead of the marquee Test series.

The final squad announcement is expected soon, along with the naming of India’s new Test captain. Reports suggest Shubman Gill is the frontrunner for the role after discussions with coach Gautam Gambhir and chairman Ajit Agarkar, adding another layer of anticipation to the team’s preparations.

Shami’s Comeback Journey and Fitness Challenges

Mohammed Shami’s battle with injury and his subsequent recovery is a story of grit and determination. After undergoing ankle surgery in 2024 and missing key tournaments such as the T20 World Cup and Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Shami spoke candidly about his comeback. “There was fear even while running, wondering what might happen next. It’s tough for any player to come back after injury, but I grew stronger mentally through rehab and hard work,” he told BCCI TV.

Despite his admirable comeback in the shorter formats and the Champions Trophy earlier this year, the physical demands of Test cricket—especially in England—remain a major concern. The selectors’ decision to prioritize fitness and stamina underscores the brutal nature of international Test cricket and the high standards India upholds.