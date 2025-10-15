Mohammed Shami Slams Indian Selectors: “If I Can Play Ranji, Why Can’t I Play ODIs?”

Veteran Indian pacer Mohammed Shami has taken a sharp dig at the Indian cricket team management following his omission from the upcoming ODI and T20I squads for the Australia tour. Speaking ahead of Bengal’s Ranji Trophy opener, Shami questioned the selectors’ communication and firmly asserted that he is fully fit and match-ready, challenging recent remarks by chief selector Ajit Agarkar regarding his fitness.

Shami’s Fitness Under the Spotlight

Shami, 35, emphasized that playing four-day Ranji Trophy matches proves his fitness for 50-over cricket. “If I can play four-day cricket, then why can't I play a 50-over game? If I wasn’t fit, I’d be at the NCA and not playing here in the Ranji Trophy,” Shami said, highlighting what he called a communication gap between him and the team management.

The pacer, who underwent Achilles tendon surgery in the past, has been gradually regaining form through domestic cricket. Despite this, he was overlooked for the limited-overs leg of the Australia tour, raising questions about the selection criteria for India’s ODI and T20I squads.

Ajit Agarkar’s Perspective

In contrast, chief selector Ajit Agarkar offered a different explanation for Shami’s omission. Speaking to the media, Agarkar noted the pacer’s limited game time in recent seasons. “I have no update. He has played in the Duleep Trophy. But in the last two-three years, he hasn't played a lot of cricket. I think he played one game for Bengal and one in the Duleep Trophy,” Agarkar stated. While acknowledging Shami’s abilities, he stressed that the pacer needed more consistent cricket to be considered for national selection.

This contrasting narrative between the player and selectors has sparked debates among cricket fans and experts about fitness assessment, communication, and transparency in India’s team selection process.

Champions Trophy Hero

Shami last represented India in the Champions Trophy 2025 final against New Zealand, where he played a pivotal role. He began the tournament with a five-wicket haul against Bangladesh, struggled in the next two games, but bounced back with a three-wicket haul against Australia in the semifinal and a wicket in the final. His performance demonstrated that he remains a vital asset in high-pressure matches, further strengthening his case for a national recall.

Bengal Squad and Domestic Focus

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) confirmed Shami’s inclusion in Bengal’s squad for the 2025–26 Ranji Trophy season, which kicks off on October 15 under the captaincy of Abhimanyu Easwaran. Alongside Shami, Akash Deep headlines the squad, signaling a strong domestic setup. Shami reiterated his commitment to domestic cricket, stating, “Keep fighting, keep playing games. If you perform well, it will benefit you as well. Selection is not in my hands. I can only prepare and play matches.”