Mohammed Shami Snubbed Again: Is Team India Closing the Door on Their Test Warrior?

Veteran Indian pacer Mohammed Shami’s non-selection for the upcoming two-Test series against South Africa, beginning November 14, has sent ripples through the cricketing community. The 35-year-old, who last donned the India jersey during the Champions Trophy 2025, was left out of both the senior and India A squads, sparking speculation that the selectors might have moved on from one of India’s most prolific fast bowlers.

Shami, who boasts 462 international wickets across formats, has been in stellar form in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season, yet the BCCI’s decision to exclude him from the South Africa Tests has raised serious questions about the selection criteria and communication between players and management.

Selectors Concerned About Fitness, But Coach Badruddin Disagrees

According to reports, the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee continues to harbour doubts about Shami’s match fitness and workload management, especially given his history of injuries. Sources indicate that selectors are unsure if his body can handle the physical demands of Test cricket, which involves long bowling spells across multiple days.

However, Shami’s childhood coach Mohammed Badruddin has strongly refuted these claims, labeling the non-selection as “deliberate ignorance.” In an exclusive chat with India Today, Badruddin stated,

“He’s not unfit — when a player takes 15 wickets in three Ranji matches, that doesn’t look unfit from anywhere. The selectors are overlooking him intentionally. They’ve already made up their minds.”

Badruddin, visibly frustrated, criticized the BCCI’s “T20-based selection mindset” for Test squads. He argued that performances in domestic red-ball cricket, not white-ball metrics, should determine selection in the longest format.

Ranji Dominance: Shami Proves He Still Has It

Despite being sidelined from the national team, Shami’s Ranji Trophy form for Bengal speaks volumes about his enduring class. He has already claimed 15 wickets in three matches, leading Bengal to victories against Uttarakhand and Gujarat.

One of the standout moments came at Eden Gardens, where Shami produced a match-winning spell against Gujarat. With the old ball in hand on the final day, he ripped through their middle and lower order, turning the match from 150/2 to 185 all out — a performance that reminded fans why he remains one of the finest exponents of seam bowling in world cricket.

Yet, despite such commanding displays, his name was conspicuously absent from both the senior Test and India A squads — a move that many believe signals the end of the road for his red-ball career, at least for now.

‘India Can’t Ignore Him Forever,’ Says Coach

Badruddin, however, remains confident that Shami will bounce back. He insists that the veteran pacer’s mental toughness and relentless work ethic will eventually force selectors to take notice.

“He’s still training like he did when he was 25 — maybe harder. He spends six to seven hours daily on the ground, preparing wickets, bowling, and doing fitness drills. You don’t need to test his fitness; his performances do that.”

Badruddin believes that Shami’s comeback will be “one for the ages,” and that his student will “silence everyone” once given another opportunity. He also revealed that Shami has chosen not to dwell on the snub, focusing instead on consistency and professionalism.

Changing of the Guard in India’s Pace Attack

With Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, and Prasidh Krishna forming the current Test pace quartet, India appears to be looking to the future. The return of Akash Deep, also from Bengal, further strengthens the new generation’s foothold in the red-ball setup.

The move may be strategic, as India won’t play another Test series for at least six months after the South Africa tour — suggesting that selectors might be planning a transition phase. However, critics argue that Shami’s experience and strike power, particularly in overseas conditions, make him invaluable even today.