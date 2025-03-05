Mohammed Shami Urges ICC to Lift Saliva Ban, Stresses On Reverse Swing’s Importance

IND vs AUS: Star Indian pacer Mohammed Shami has expressed concerns over the impact of the saliva ban on reverse swing, urging the International Cricket Council (ICC) to reconsider the rule. The use of saliva, once a crucial element for bowlers to maintain the ball’s shine and generate reverse swing, was banned during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, pacers worldwide have struggled to achieve the same effectiveness in reverse swing, particularly in ODI cricket, where two new balls are used from either end.

Speaking after India's Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal victory over Australia in Dubai, Shami emphasized how crucial reverse swing is in longer spells, especially on abrasive pitches.

“We are trying to reverse, but without saliva, it has become very difficult. We are constantly appealing to allow it again, as it would make the game more balanced. Reverse swing has been a key weapon for pacers, and bringing it back would be interesting,” Shami told reporters.

Shami’s Impact In Champions Trophy 2025

Despite these challenges, Shami has once again proven why he is one of India's most reliable pacers in ICC tournaments. He delivered a match-winning spell of 3/48 in 10 overs in the semifinal against Australia, playing a crucial role in India's victory. His ability to pick wickets at key moments has been instrumental in India's campaign so far.

Shami has been leading India's pace attack in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, who missed the tournament due to injury. With Hardik Pandya and young Harshit Rana partnering him in the pace department, Shami has had to shoulder extra responsibility. Pandya, primarily an all-rounder, is not a full-time pacer, and Rana is still gaining experience at the highest level.

“It is a big responsibility when you don’t have two proper pacers in the attack. I am working hard to get my rhythm back and contribute more to the team,” Shami said.

With eight wickets in the tournament so far, Shami has been India's go-to bowler, delivering under pressure. He acknowledged the additional workload in Bumrah’s absence but remains committed to giving his best for the team.

“There is a heavier load when you are the main pacer, and the other is an all-rounder. But my job is to lead the attack and pick wickets,” he added. As India heads into the Champions Trophy final, Shami’s role will be crucial in determining the outcome. Whether ICC reconsiders the saliva ban remains uncertain, but Shami’s words highlight the ongoing challenges fast bowlers face in the modern game.