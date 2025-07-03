Team India’s premier pacer Mohammed Shami has found himself at the center of fresh legal controversy as the Calcutta High Court recently directed him to pay a monthly alimony of ₹4 lakh to his estranged wife, Hasin Jahan, and their daughter. The verdict, seen as a partial victory for Jahan, could soon become an even bigger financial blow for Shami, with her lawyer suggesting that the monthly maintenance may be revised to as much as ₹6 lakh during the final hearing.

This decision marks a crucial development in the long-standing legal feud between the cricketer and his wife, which began in 2018 when Jahan accused Shami of domestic violence and infidelity. The two married in 2014 and welcomed their daughter in 2015, before their relationship publicly unraveled.

Breakdown of Court Order: Alimony and Future Possibilities

The High Court’s directive clearly bifurcates the ₹4 lakh sum—₹1.5 lakh allocated for Hasin Jahan and ₹2.5 lakh for their daughter. Speaking to ANI, Jahan’s lawyer Imtiaz Ahmed stated, “It was a hard-fought legal win. From 2018 to 2024, she knocked on every legal door. The interim order now ensures that her and her daughter’s financial needs are acknowledged. But this is only the beginning.”

The trial court has been instructed to wrap up the main alimony petition within six months. With Jahan’s original demand standing at ₹10 lakh—₹7 lakh for herself and ₹3 lakh for her daughter—the legal team is expected to push for a revised settlement closer to the initial request.

Shami’s Earnings Under Scrutiny

One of the key aspects considered by the Calcutta High Court was Shami's financial standing. As a central figure in Indian cricket and a consistent performer in domestic and international fixtures, Shami’s earnings are substantial. Jahan has argued that ₹4 lakh is insufficient given the lifestyle they shared before the separation and the rising cost of living.

“The lifestyle that Shami Ahmed lives, ₹4 lakh is less,” Jahan told PTI. “We had demanded ₹10 lakh every month for years now. With inflation and our daughter’s future in mind, we will go for a caveat to ensure the court considers an increase.”

A Stormy Past: From Allegations to Legal Action

This legal saga traces back to 2018 when Hasin Jahan publicly accused Shami of domestic abuse and infidelity, sharing alleged screenshots of his private chats with other women on social media. The controversy snowballed with Jahan filing a police complaint and claiming that Shami’s family had even attempted to harm her.

Jahan also revealed that she had left her modeling and acting career at Shami's behest after marriage. “I gave up everything to support him and our home. But when he refused to take responsibility, I had no option but to approach the court,” she said.

Public Reaction and Future Ramifications

The ongoing dispute has sparked a polarizing debate online, with some sympathizing with Jahan’s fight for justice, while others question the prolonged legal wrangling. Regardless, the case has once again brought to light the complex intersection of fame, family, and financial accountability.

From a public relations standpoint, Shami’s focus on cricket may now be tested by off-field distractions. While he has stayed tight-lipped about the court’s ruling, legal experts suggest that a higher alimony settlement could set a precedent for similar high-profile divorce cases.