Mohammed Siraj And Prasidh Krishna Join Elite Company With Twin 4-Wicket Hauls At The Oval

India’s pace battery delivered a stellar performance on Day 2 of the fifth Test against England at The Oval, with Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna leading the charge. Both fast bowlers claimed four wickets apiece, restricting England to 247 in their first innings and giving India a slender advantage in the match.

Historic Feat in England

With their exceptional bowling display, Siraj and Krishna joined a rare list of Indian bowlers to take four or more wickets each in the same Test innings on English soil. This achievement has only been recorded a handful of times in the history of Indian cricket in England:

Lala Amarnath (5/96) & Vinoo Mankad (5/101), Manchester, 1946

Venkatapathy Prasad (5/71) & Javagal Srinath (5/103), Birmingham, 1996

RP Singh (5/59) & Zaheer Khan (4/79), Lord’s, 2007

Mohammed Siraj (6/70) & Akash Deep (4/88), Birmingham, 2025

Mohammed Siraj (4/88) & Prasidh Krishna (4/62), The Oval, 2025

This rare double highlights India’s growing dominance with the ball in England, a country traditionally known for challenging conditions for visiting sides.

Match-Turning Spells

Siraj’s spell of 4/88 broke the back of England’s middle order. He removed the dangerous Joe Root, Ollie Pope, Harry Brook, and Jacob Bethell, ensuring England never built a match-defining total. Prasidh Krishna, who returned to the playing XI, also stepped up with 4/62. He struck at crucial moments, taking early breakthroughs and cleaning up England’s tail to deny them a significant first-innings lead.

Siraj’s Exceptional Tour

This is Siraj’s second four-wicket haul in the ongoing series after his brilliant 6/70 in Birmingham, further consolidating his reputation as India’s strike bowler in overseas conditions. He now has 18 wickets in the series, making him the leading wicket-taker so far.

Krishna’s Resilient Comeback

Krishna’s performance was equally special. Having been dropped for two Tests earlier in the series, the pacer made a strong statement with disciplined lines and consistent pace, delivering India a major boost in their bowling depth.

Setting the Stage for a Thrilling Finish

By dismissing England for 247, India gained a slender 23-run first-innings lead. At stumps on Day 2, India’s openers had already extended the lead to 52 runs, giving Shubman Gill’s men the upper hand going into the decisive stages of the match.