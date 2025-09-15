Mohammed Siraj Earns Special ICC Recognition For His Heroics In Oval Test Against England; India Pacer Says...

India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj has won the ICC Men's Player of the Month accolade for August, 2025 for his persistent, match-winning spell against England in the final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at The Oval.

During the Oval Test, which was played from July 31- August 4, 2025, Siraj produced an outstanding spell. He picked up nine wickets at an average of 21.11 across both innings and helped India to not just win the Test from a tricky situation but also made sure the well-fought series ended at 2-2.

The 31-year-old Siraj was also named the Player of the Match in the final Test for his efforts, which included a five-wicket haul in second innings, bowling 46 overs in the Test.

The right-arm pacer overcame the challenge from New Zealand's Matt Henry and West Indies fast bowler Jayden Seales for the ICC Men's Player of the Month accolade for August, 2025.



Mohammed Siraj Reacts To Special Recognition From ICC

Notably, Mohammed Siraj was the only Indian pacer to play all the five Test matches against England, making him the leading wicket-taker as well, and to bowl with the same intensity until the final day of the series was a remarkable effort.

"It is a special honour to be named ICC Player of the Month. The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy was a memorable series, and it was one of the most intense contests I have been part of," Siraj was quoted as saying by ICC.

"I am proud that I could contribute with some important spells, especially in the decisive moments. Bowling against a top batting lineup in their home conditions was challenging, but it also brought out the best in me.

"This award belongs as much to my teammates and the support staff as it does to me, because their constant encouragement and belief kept me going. I will continue to work hard and give my best every time I wear the India jersey," he added.

After the final Test against England, Siraj was also successful in attaining his career-best ranking in the ICC Men’s Test Bowler Rankings. Overall, he picked up 23 wickets in five Tests, while averaging 32.43, including two five-wicket hauls.