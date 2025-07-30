Mohammed Siraj Eyes Historic Milestone As India Look To Level Series At The Oval

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj is just one wicket away from completing 200 wickets in international cricket. He achieved this milestone during the fifth and final Test against England at The Oval in London. After a hard-fought draw at Old Trafford, Team India will be looking to level the series 2-2 and end the tour on a high. Siraj, one of the side’s most reliable workhorse bowlers, will be key to India’s chances.

Recent Form

In the fourth Test at Old Trafford, Siraj endured a challenging outing. He conceded 140 runs in 30 overs and managed just one wicket, the dismissal of Chris Woakes, at an economy rate of 4.70. Despite this setback, Siraj has been among India’s best bowlers in the series. With 14 wickets at an average of 39.71, he is the joint-second-highest wicket-taker alongside Jasprit Bumrah. His standout performance came at Edgbaston, where he picked up a six-wicket haul.

Career Highlights

International Matches: 100

Wickets: 199 at an average of 29.09

Five-Wicket Hauls: 5

Best Figures: 6/15

Siraj has particularly excelled in the longest format. In 40 Tests, he has claimed 114 wickets at an average of 31.84, including four five-wicket hauls, all of which came outside Asia, one each in Australia, England, the West Indies, and South Africa. His record in England is impressive, with 37 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 36.16, and a best of 6/70.

Can Siraj Work His ‘Miyan Magic’ Again at The Oval?

The Oval holds good memories for Siraj. During the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia at the same venue, he bagged five wickets, including a crucial four-wicket haul in the first innings. As India looks to square the series, all eyes will be on Siraj to see if he can deliver another match-winning spell and bring up his 200th international wicket in style.