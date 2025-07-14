Mohammed Siraj Fined By ICC For Aggressive Send-Off To Ben Duckett During Lord’s Test Thriller

ENG vs IND: India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj has been fined 15% of his match fee and handed a demerit point for an aggressive send-off following the dismissal of England opener Ben Duckett on Day 4 of the third Test at Lord’s. The ICC found Siraj in breach of Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which relates to using actions or gestures that could provoke an aggressive response from a dismissed batter.

The incident occurred in the sixth over of England’s second innings when Duckett tried to go after a back-of-length delivery but ended up dragging it straight to Jasprit Bumrah at mid-on. Siraj, in his follow-through, celebrated animatedly in close proximity to Duckett and even made contact as the batter walked back toward the pavilion.

The match referee ruled the celebration excessive and provocative. Since this is Siraj's second offence in the last 24 months, his disciplinary record now stands at two demerit points. If a player reaches four demerit points in two years, they face suspension from international matches.

Sundar Shines, England Collapse in Second Innings

Day 4 saw a gripping passage of play where India’s bowlers, led by Washington Sundar, brought the visitors back into the contest. England, who began the day at 175/6, were bowled out for 192, setting India a chase of 193 runs.

Sundar was the standout performer with figures of 4/22, including key wickets of Joe Root (40), Jamie Smith (8), and Ben Stokes (33). Jasprit Bumrah (2/38) and Mohammed Siraj (2/31) provided excellent support, while debutant Nitish Kumar Reddy and Akash Deep chipped in with a wicket each.

Sundar’s spell marked his best bowling performance in overseas Tests, and it helped end England’s resistance just as they looked to stretch their lead.

India’s Chase Off to A Shaky Start

India’s pursuit of 193 got off to a dreadful start. Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was dismissed for a duck in the first innings as well, fell for 0 again, miscuing a pull off Jofra Archer to the keeper. KL Rahul and Karun Nair tried to rebuild with a 36-run partnership, but the latter was trapped LBW by Brydon Carse.

Shubman Gill’s arrival at the crease was met with loud jeers and verbal taunts from the English fielders. England captain Ben Stokes was heard saying, "600 runs and he's done for the series," referring to Gill’s poor outing after a stellar start to the series. The sledging seemed to work as Gill was soon dismissed LBW by Carse for 6.

To protect remaining batters late in the day, nightwatchman Akash Deep was sent in, but Stokes got through his defence just before stumps, reducing India to 58/4 at close.

All Eyes on KL Rahul as India Eye 2-1 Lead

With the series tied at 1-1, the third Test is delicately poised. India still need 135 runs on the final day with six wickets in hand. The hopes now rest on KL Rahul, who remained unbeaten on 33 and looked composed amid the collapse.

Still to come are capable batters like Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, and Nitish Kumar Reddy giving India a fighting chance. However, with England’s bowlers riding high on momentum and crowd support, Day 5 promises a thrilling finish to a hard-fought contest at Lord’s.