Mohammed Siraj Mocks Joe Root Over Bazball During India vs England 3rd Test At Lord’s - Watch

The much-anticipated third Test between India and England at Lord’s began with an intriguing twist—not in the scoreboard, but in the sledging department. England, known for their audacious Bazball approach, opted for caution on Day 1, giving Team India the perfect opening to launch a psychological offensive. Leading the charge? Mohammed Siraj, who targeted Joe Root with a fiery verbal jab: “Baz, Baz, Bazball. Play Bazball. I want to see Bazball.” Siraj’s animated taunt quickly became the defining moment of the day, sparking a viral frenzy and underlining India’s aggressive mindset as they took control of the proceedings—both with the ball and the banter.

No Sign of Bazball: England Retreat Into a Shell

England's decision to bat first seemed in line with their Bazball strategy, but what followed was anything but. After reaching 85/2 by lunch, the hosts adopted an unusually defensive approach, enduring a spell of 28 consecutive dot balls after the break. Joe Root and Ollie Pope looked completely bogged down by relentless spells from Jasprit Bumrah and Siraj, with no intent to accelerate.

That’s when Siraj decided to turn up the heat—verbally. His tongue-in-cheek sledge wasn’t just about gamesmanship; it exposed England’s hesitancy to walk their talk.

Shubman Gill Joins In: “Welcome to Boring Test Cricket”

Adding fuel to the fire, India’s captain Shubman Gill chimed in with a sarcastic sledge that had fans buzzing on social media:

“No more entertaining cricket? Welcome back to boring Test cricket.”

This remark, delivered with perfect timing, further unsettled the English duo and reflected India’s psychological grip over the hosts. Gill, typically composed, showcased his feisty side—earning comparisons to a blend of MS Dhoni’s composure and Kapil Dev’s aggression.

Chetan Sharma Backs Gill’s Leadership Style

Former India selector and Test cricketer Chetan Sharma lauded Gill’s captaincy in an interview with NDTV, saying:

“He’s calm like Dhoni but assertive like Kapil. He doesn’t panic under pressure and continues to communicate with his bowlers.”

Sharma’s remarks point to a new generation of Indian leadership that blends tactical finesse with sharp on-field instincts—exactly what Day 1 at Lord’s showcased.

Key Moments: Nitish Kumar Reddy Strikes Twice

While the sledging stole the spotlight, it was India’s disciplined bowling that applied the real chokehold. After a steady first hour, Nitish Kumar Reddy shifted the momentum with a double strike—removing both Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley in the same over. Though Shubman Gill dropped Pope early, India’s tight fielding ensured minimal leakage of runs.

Session Breakdown:

1st Session: 83 runs | 2 wickets | 3.32 RPO

2nd Session: 70 runs | 0 wickets | 2.91 RPO

Post-Lunch Spell: 28-dot ball phase, indicating India's bowling dominance.

Siraj’s Sledge Goes Viral: “Now Play Bazball”

The internet exploded after Siraj’s fiery line was caught on the stump mic and broadcast live:

“Baz, Baz, Bazball. Now Play Bazball. I want to see.”

The moment was shared widely by broadcasters like Star Sports and Sky Sports Cricket, turning it into one of the day’s most talked-about moments across social platforms.