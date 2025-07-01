Mohammed Siraj Opens Joharfa Restaurant In Hyderabad Amid England Series

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Siraj has taken a bold step beyond cricket by launching his first restaurant, Joharfa, in his hometown of Hyderabad. While he prepares to shoulder more responsibility on the field in the ongoing Test series against England, Siraj is also now a proud entrepreneur, hoping to give back to the city that shaped him.

Joharfa: A Culinary Tribute to Hyderabad

Located in the heart of Hyderabad, Joharfa offers a rich and diverse menu influenced by Mughlai, Persian, and Arabian cuisines, alongside popular Chinese dishes. Siraj revealed that this venture is deeply personal for him.

“Joharfa is very close to my heart. Hyderabad gave me my identity, and this restaurant is my way of giving something back to a place where people can come together, share a meal, and enjoy flavours that feel like home,” Siraj shared in a press release.

The restaurant is operated by a team of seasoned chefs who specialize in traditional cooking methods using high-quality and fresh ingredients. With this move, Siraj joins the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, and Virat Kohli, all of whom have previously invested in the food and hospitality business.

Bumrah Set to Rest, Siraj to Lead India’s Pace Attack

On the cricketing front, India are likely to miss the services of Jasprit Bumrah in the upcoming second Test against England. Head coach Gautam Gambhir had previously indicated that Bumrah would not feature in all five Tests of the demanding series, and with only a three-day break before the third Test, the Edgbaston match looks like the ideal opportunity to manage Bumrah’s workload.

This scenario puts Mohammed Siraj in the spotlight, as the senior-most pacer in the squad. His performance in the first Test at Headingley was below expectations only two wickets across 41 overs and India will now rely on him to step up as both a wicket-taker and a leader in the bowling unit.

India is likely to bring in either Arshdeep Singh or Akash Deep to replace Bumrah in the playing XI, depending on the conditions and team strategy.

Siraj’s dual focus on cricket and entrepreneurship highlights a growing trend among modern athletes who are actively preparing for life beyond the game. However, his primary responsibility remains with Team India, especially with the series finely poised after a gripping first Test.

As Siraj serves up culinary delights off the field and looks to dish out match-winning spells on it, all eyes will be on how the young pacer juggles both roles in the coming weeks.