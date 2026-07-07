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  • /Mohammed Siraj pens emotional tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo after Portugal's FIFA World Cup 2026 exit, says 'A single game cannot define...'

Mohammed Siraj pens emotional tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo after Portugal's FIFA World Cup 2026 exit, says 'A single game cannot define...'

Mohammed Siraj paid an emotional tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo after Portugal's FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign ended with a heartbreaking defeat to Spain in the Round of 16. The Indian pacer, who has often spoken about his admiration for the Portuguese legend, shared a heartfelt message on Instagram following what Ronaldo confirmed was his final FIFA World Cup appearance.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jul 07, 2026, 09:46 PM IST|Updated: Jul 07, 2026, 09:48 PM IST
Mohammed Siraj pens emotional tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo after Portugal's FIFA World Cup 2026 exit, says 'A single game cannot define...'
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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