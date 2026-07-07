Mohammed Siraj paid an emotional tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo after Portugal's FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign ended with a heartbreaking defeat to Spain in the Round of 16. The Indian pacer, who has often spoken about his admiration for the Portuguese legend, shared a heartfelt message on Instagram following what Ronaldo confirmed was his final FIFA World Cup appearance.
Portugal suffered a 1-0 loss to Spain at Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas, after Mikel Merino scored a dramatic winner in first-half stoppage time of added time, ending Ronaldo's dream of winning the one major trophy that eluded him throughout his glittering career.
Soon after Portugal's elimination, Siraj took to his Instagram Story to express his admiration for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.
"No matter what happened today, you will always be my inspiration, Cristiano. A single game can never define your greatness. Thank you for inspiring millions around the world," Siraj wrote.
The Indian fast bowler has never hidden his admiration for Ronaldo. Over the years, Siraj has celebrated wickets with Ronaldo's iconic 'SIU' celebration and has previously revealed the football star's influence on his career.
The defeat against Spain marked the end of Ronaldo's World Cup journey. The 41-year-old had already indicated before the knockout clash that the 2026 edition would be his final appearance at football's biggest tournament.
After the match, Ronaldo admitted the result was painful but said he had no regrets about his efforts.
"Sad, it's normal after being eliminated like this. I've given everything, I've given my best, and I leave with a clear conscience. This is football. Sometimes you win and sometimes you lose," Ronaldo said.
Although Ronaldo's World Cup dream ended without a title, he leaves behind an extraordinary legacy. He remains the only player to score in six different FIFA World Cups and continues to hold the record for the most goals in men's international football.
Spain booked their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinals after edging Portugal in a tense Iberian derby.
With the contest seemingly headed for extra time, substitute Mikel Merino combined with Ferran Torres before slotting home the decisive goal in stoppage time. The victory also extended Spain's impressive defensive record, with the European champions registering their sixth consecutive clean sheet of the tournament.
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