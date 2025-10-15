Mohammed Siraj Receives Impact Player Award After Star Performance in India vs West Indies Test Series

In a stunning display of dominance, India completed a commanding 2-0 Test series whitewash against the West Indies, with the final match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi ending in a seven-wicket victory for the Men in Blue. Among the many standout performances, pace sensation Mohammed Siraj stole the limelight, earning the Impact Player of the Match award for his game-changing contributions.





Mohammed Siraj: The Star of the Series

Mohammed Siraj, who has been a consistent performer in Test cricket, continued his sensational form during the two-match series. With 10 wickets across the series, he emerged as the second-highest wicket-taker behind Kuldeep Yadav, who claimed 12 wickets. Siraj’s performance in the second Test was particularly crucial, as he picked up three key wickets that tilted the match firmly in India’s favor.

Receiving the award from teammate N. Jagadeesan, Siraj’s joy was evident, reflecting both his personal pride and the satisfaction of contributing significantly to India’s victory. His aggressive bowling and keen intent on the field showcased why he has become the go-to bowler for captains in recent years.

“As a fast bowler, when you get a reward for your efforts, you feel the confidence and a happy feeling. Being the impact player of the series feels very good,” said Siraj after receiving the accolade.

Turning the Tide: Key Moments From the Second Test

The second Test at Delhi saw the West Indies trying to rebuild after early setbacks. Siraj’s timely breakthroughs, characterized by sharp pace and unerring accuracy, dried up runs and forced errors from the opposition. Each wicket was a momentum shift, allowing the Indian bowling unit to capitalize and keep the pressure on the visiting side.

His performance highlighted not only his wicket-taking ability but also his control and consistency, qualities that make him a genuine match-winner in any condition. At 31, Siraj is solidifying his reputation as one of India’s premier fast bowlers in the longest format of the game.

India’s All-Round Brilliance

While Siraj’s exploits grabbed headlines, several other Indian players shone during the series. Shubman Gill, in his first series as captain, led from the front with the bat, while KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal contributed vital innings to bolster India’s batting depth. On the bowling front, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav produced incisive spells that complemented Siraj’s pace attack, creating a formidable Indian bowling unit.

The series also served as a testament to India’s growing bench strength, with newcomers like N. Jagadeesan seamlessly stepping into the Test setup and actively contributing to the team’s victories.

Siraj’s Impact Beyond Tests

Siraj’s excellent form isn’t confined to this series alone. Over 43 Tests, he has claimed 133 wickets at an average of 29.7, and his recent outings have added 23 wickets in India’s last two series. His role as a consistent wicket-taker makes him a vital component of India’s plans in upcoming formats.

Looking ahead, Siraj is set to be part of India’s ODI squad for the upcoming Australia tour, which begins on October 19. His ability to swing matches with the ball makes him a key asset across formats, and his confidence from the West Indies series will surely boost India’s chances in the three-match ODI series followed by five T20Is.