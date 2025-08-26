Mohammed Siraj Reveals His Motivation Behind Bowling 1,116 Balls In 5 Tests Against England Says, 'Can Do Anything For...'

India's fast bowler Mohammed Siraj has opened up about his incredible effort during the recently concluded Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, where he played all five Test matches and bowled an astounding 186 overs for the country. At a time when workload management has become one of the most debated topics in cricket, Siraj's approach stands out. It's all about passion, pride, and playing for India.

Speaking about how he managed to deliver such a huge workload across five intense Tests, Siraj said his motivation comes purely from representing the country.

"To be honest, I don't know. But when you play for your country, you don't think how it might affect your body so much as you think about doing it for your country," Siraj said while speaking to Boria Majumdar on Revsportz.

"People like us have had one dream since childhood, and that is to be able to play for the country. And when that opportunity comes, we grab that opportunity with both hands. I am a believer in utilising whatever opportunities (we get) to play as many matches as possible for India, and try to win them," he added.

Despite having bowled 186 overs in the series, Siraj insisted that he was ready to bowl even more if needed.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"Hundred percent I could've played even if there was another Test match," he said.

ALSO READ - 'He Was Not Feeling Like He Was Wanted': Gambhir's Former Teammate Shockingly Reveals Virat Kohli's Test Retirement Reason

About Fatigue

When asked whether fatigue ever crept in, Siraj was clear that representing India always comes before personal exhaustion.

"No, it is my priority. I can do anything for Test cricket. I like the way Test cricket throws the toughest challenges and struggles at us, just like life does," he explained.

Siraj further reflected on the unique beauty of Test cricket.

"Test cricket gives mental fatigue, emotional fatigue, body tiredness, et cetera, but that is the challenge that I love most about it. You can have one bad spell and you better yourself in the next. In Test cricket, we get another innings to make a comeback, just like life where we get chances to better ourselves every day. I like and enjoy these facts about Test cricket, and just want to give my hundred percent without thinking much about my performance being good or bad," he noted.

Siraj emerged as the leading wicket-taker in the series, taking 23 wickets at an average of over 32, with two five-wicket hauls and a four-fer to his name.