IND VS ENG

Mohammed Siraj Roars In Ben Duckett’s Face After Dimissing Him At Lords: WATCH

Mohammed Siraj lit up Lord’s on Day 4 of the third Test between India and England with a fiery celebration after dismissing England opener Ben Duckett.

 

Edited By: Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Jul 13, 2025, 07:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Mohammed Siraj Roars In Ben Duckett’s Face After Dimissing Him At Lords: WATCH Image Credit: X

It’s not often you see raw emotion take over in a Test match, but that’s exactly what happened at Lord’s on Day 4 when Mohammed Siraj sent Ben Duckett packing and made sure the England opener knew about it.

The moment came in the sixth over of the day. Siraj, steaming in with pace and purpose, got one to nip away just enough to catch Duckett’s edge. The ball flew to the slips, and Duckett was gone for just 12. But instead of turning away in quiet triumph, Siraj turned up the heat.

The Indian pacer let out a roar and stormed straight up to Duckett, shouting right in his face in a high-voltage send-off. Cameras caught the intensity of the moment, the glare, the words, and even a slight shoulder bump as Duckett walked past. It wasn’t just a celebration, it was a statement.

Tensions Boiling Over

 

This fiery outburst didn’t come out of nowhere. The match had already been bubbling with tension, especially after the drama of Day 3. India was frustrated with what they felt was time-wasting from the England camp, and things had gotten pretty animated between the players, including a moment involving Shubman Gill and Zak Crawley.

So when Siraj got Duckett early the next day, it felt like a release of all that bottled-up energy. 

ENG vs IND At Day 4 LUNCH

India dominated the morning session, picking up four key wickets with the new ball. Siraj and Bumrah set the tone early, with Siraj striking in a fiery spell. Nitish Reddy removed Crawley, and Akash Deep bowled Brook behind his legs. England, reduced to 50/3 at one point, face an uphill task after a strong session from the visitors.

