Mohammed Siraj’s Emotional Post After Lord’s Defeat Breaks The Internet, 'Some Matches Stay With You…'

India’s narrow 22-run defeat in the Lord’s Test against England has reignited nationwide debate over Virat Kohli’s Test retirement, while Mohammed Siraj’s emotional reaction and Ravindra Jadeja’s lone resistance spotlighted India’s fighting spirit—and the fine margins that cost them the match.

A Thriller at Lord’s Ends in Despair for Team India

In what will go down as one of the most dramatic Tests in recent memory, India fell just 22 runs short of chasing down 193 at Lord’s in the third match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025. The collapse on the final day, despite Ravindra Jadeja’s unbeaten 61 and a gritty 10th-wicket partnership with Mohammed Siraj, left fans heartbroken and pundits fuming.

Chasing a modest target, India found themselves at 170 all out after Shoaib Bashir bowled Siraj post-tea on Day 5, ending a 23-run last-ditch stand. Siraj, who faced 30 balls for his 4 runs, later took to Instagram, writing: “Some matches stay with you, not for the result, but for what they teach you.”

Kumble Criticizes Late-Game Strategy: “Jadeja Should’ve Taken the Risk”

Former India captain Anil Kumble voiced strong criticism over the tactical call to let Siraj face a full over from Bashir. With just 23 needed, Kumble said, Jadeja should’ve taken on the bowler rather than shielding Siraj.

“If someone had to take the risk and get out, it should have been Jadeja, not Siraj,” Kumble told broadcasters. “It reminded me of Chennai 1999 when Srinath was bowled while supporting Tendulkar. Those moments haunt you.”

Jadeja had masterfully kept the lower-order off strike for most of his innings, but with the pressure peaking, the decision to not rotate the strike backfired. England’s young off-spinner Bashir seized the opportunity, ending the game in stunning fashion.

Lord’s Loss Renews Calls for Kohli’s Test Return

The heartbreaking result, which saw India trail 1-2 in the five-match series, has added fresh fuel to the growing public demand for Virat Kohli’s Test comeback. The former skipper, who retired from red-ball cricket in May 2025 after scoring 9,230 runs in 123 Tests, has been sorely missed—especially in pressure moments like this.

Legendary all-rounder Madan Lal publicly appealed for Kohli’s return, saying: “It’s not too late. Please come back. Kohli still has 1–2 years of Test cricket in him. His presence and experience are invaluable.”

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly keeping the door open for Kohli’s red-ball return, especially with the Sri Lanka tour in discussion and the Bangladesh series postponed.

Gill’s Grit Tested, Kohli’s Void Evident

While Shubman Gill has been India’s best batter in the series so far, scoring over 500 runs including a double century at Edgbaston, his Lord’s performance (16 & 6) raised eyebrows. Critics argue that Kohli’s temperament and leadership in tight fourth-innings chases are qualities India sorely lacked at Lord’s.

Michael Vaughan noted that: “Gill looked unsure under pressure. This is where a Kohli-like figure makes the difference.” India’s inability to close out the match despite a relatively achievable target exposed a mental fragility not often seen in the Kohli era.