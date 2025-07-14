Mohammed Siraj’s Gut Feeling Triggers Ollie Pope’s Stunning Dismissal In IND vs ENG 3rd Test Drama

On Day 4 of the third Test between India and England at Lord’s, one moment of pure cricketing intuition stood out — Mohammed Siraj’s convincing of Shubman Gill to go for a DRS review that dismissed Ollie Pope, turning the tide in India’s favour. It was a gripping passage of play in the 12th over of England's second innings. Siraj’s delivery jagged back into Pope’s pads, but umpire Richard Illingworth ruled it not out.

Despite Gill’s hesitation, Siraj remained adamant. The review was taken, and Hawk-Eye confirmed the ball was smashing middle and off. Pope had to walk. The DRS turned into a masterstroke — and Siraj’s animated celebration reflected the high stakes and tension of the moment.

This wasn’t just a wicket — it was a momentum shift in a Test already filled with drama, controversy, and fluctuating fortunes. For India, still trailing significantly, every breakthrough mattered — and this one was earned through sheer belief.

England’s Woes Deepen: Bashir’s Injury Clouds Fourth Test Plans

While India celebrated that crucial breakthrough, England faced concerns of their own. Off-spinner Shoaib Bashir, who had impressed with nine wickets in the series, remained doubtful for the fourth Test at Old Trafford. Bashir injured his left little finger during Day 3 while stopping a powerful drive from Ravindra Jadeja off his own bowling. He left the field immediately for medical attention.

The ECB confirmed that Bashir is expected to bowl in the fourth innings of the ongoing Test, but whether he will bat or participate in the next match remains uncertain. Joe Root had to complete Bashir’s over and bowled ten more overs, but if Bashir is ruled out of the next Test, England may have to turn to Rehan Ahmed, Jack Leach, or Liam Dawson as their spin option.

Dukes Ball Drama: Quality Questioned as India Seek Replacement

Another major subplot brewing at Lord’s is the ongoing Dukes ball controversy. During the 91st over of England’s first innings, India requested a ball change, citing the ball had gone soft and out of shape. After the umpires confirmed it failed the ring test, a replacement was approved.

The incident sparked debate among cricketing experts. Former England pacer Steve Harmison questioned the timing of India’s decision. “Why change the ball when Bumrah was swinging it beautifully?” he said on JioHotstar. Harmison also criticized the communication gap, noting Siraj took the call without consulting Bumrah.

Mohammed Siraj’s frustration with the ball was picked up on the stump mic, and skipper Shubman Gill was seen having intense conversations with umpires. The Dukes ball, long considered a hallmark of English Test cricket, is under fire due to quality inconsistencies allegedly caused by extreme weather conditions in the UK.

Joe Root, who scored a magnificent 37th Test century during the same match, addressed the issue with restraint. “Conditions have been tough. But it’s about adapting and playing the game,” he said.

Expert Insight: Why This Review Matters

This wasn’t just about one dismissal. Siraj’s insistence on the review revealed his confidence and cricketing intelligence, traits essential for leading a bowling attack in challenging overseas conditions. Gill’s decision to trust Siraj despite uncertainty reflects India’s growing unity and trust in leadership from all corners.

In a Test match defined by tight margins, unpredictable swing, and scrutiny over the ball’s behavior, such decisive calls can alter the match narrative. With India still needing to close the gap in England’s lead, seizing moments like these is crucial.

What’s Next: Can India Pull Off a Miracle?

With Shoaib Bashir’s fitness in doubt and the Dukes ball raising eyebrows, India could still pull off an unlikely comeback if their bowling unit continues to fire. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj remain the key, but batting discipline will be critical in the final innings.

As the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy heats up, this series continues to deliver top-level cricket with a side of drama, controversy, and gripping narrative shifts.