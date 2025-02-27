Mohammed Siraj’s Name Leaves Mahira Sharma Blushing, Fueling Dating Rumours - Watch

The world of Bollywood and cricket has always been intertwined, creating a cocktail of glamour, excitement, and endless speculation. The latest name to be linked to this long-standing tradition is television actress and Bigg Boss 13 fame Mahira Sharma, who recently found herself in the middle of dating rumors with Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj. Mahira Sharma, known for her striking presence on television and social media, was recently spotted in Mumbai, where she cheerfully posed for the paparazzi. Amid the casual interaction, one of the photographers playfully threw a question her way: “Kaunsa cricketer hai aapka favorite?” (Who is your favorite cricketer?).

Caught off guard, Mahira responded with a bright smile, saying, “Puri Indian cricket team” (The entire Indian cricket team). However, the real highlight of the exchange came when the paparazzi continued to tease her by chanting “Siraj, Siraj.” Instead of responding, Mahira blushed, choosing to stay silent before quickly making her way inside.

Her reaction was enough to send social media into a frenzy. Fans and netizens were quick to react, with comments ranging from playful teasing to outright speculation. One user humorously remarked, “Sharma ke dikh rahi hai taki aur shak ho aur fame mile” (She is pretending to blush so that there’s more speculation and she gets fame). Another playfully added, “Sharma gayi Siraj ka naam sunn kar” (She blushed upon hearing Siraj’s name).

Are Mahira Sharma and Mohammed Siraj Dating?

The dating rumors between Mahira and Siraj have been floating around for a while. Although neither has officially confirmed nor denied the speculations, the internet remains abuzz with curiosity. A report by ETimes earlier claimed that the two are “romantically involved” and currently getting to know each other. However, Mahira’s mother was quick to dismiss these rumors, labeling them as baseless.

In a statement, she said, “People say anything. Now that my daughter is a celebrity, people will link her name with anyone, so should we believe them?” Despite her mother’s clarification, fans remain unconvinced, especially after Mahira’s recent reaction to Siraj’s name.

Netizens Compare Mahira-Siraj to Other Bollywood-Cricket Couples

With the growing buzz around their alleged relationship, netizens have started comparing Mahira and Siraj to other famous Bollywood-cricket couples. The most obvious comparison has been to Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, who have successfully bridged the worlds of entertainment and sports. Some have even drawn parallels to Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s love story, which was kept under wraps before they finally made their relationship public.

Adding to the speculation, social media users have dug up past instances of Mahira praising cricket and showing support for the Indian team. While these may just be coincidences, fans are more than eager to piece together a potential love story.

Mahira’s Career and Her Rising Stardom

Before her name was linked with Siraj, Mahira Sharma had already made a significant mark in the entertainment industry. She rose to fame with her strong presence in Bigg Boss 13, where she was known for her bond with Paras Chhabra and her fierce personality. Before the reality show, she had established herself in popular TV shows like Naagin 3 and Kundali Bhagya.

Post-Bigg Boss, Mahira’s career trajectory has been nothing short of impressive. She has been a part of multiple music videos, social media collaborations, and brand endorsements. Even though her work continues to keep her in the limelight, it’s her personal life that often grabs headlines.