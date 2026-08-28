Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /Mohammed Siraj’s pace drops in Sri Lanka, Shubman Gill reveals what went wrong

Mohammed Siraj’s pace drops in Sri Lanka, Shubman Gill reveals what went wrong

Indian Test captain Shubman Gill recently defended his bowlers following a hard fought contest against Sri Lanka that prevented India from achieving a clean sweep in the two match series.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Aug 28, 2026, 01:30 PM IST|Updated: Aug 28, 2026, 01:30 PM IST
Mohammed Siraj’s pace drops in Sri Lanka, Shubman Gill reveals what went wrong
Image Credit: Credits - IANS

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Mohammed Siraj’s pace drops in Sri Lanka, Shubman Gill reveals what went wrong
2
3
4
5