Mohammed Siraj Says THIS After Match-Winning Performance Against Ex-Team RCB In IPL 2025

In a high-voltage encounter at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Mohammed Siraj delivered a scintillating bowling performance to power Gujarat Titans (GT) to an emphatic eight-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Match 14 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The former RCB pacer, playing against his old franchise, wreaked havoc with the ball, finishing with figures of 3/19 in four overs at an economy rate of just 4.8.

A Statement Performance Against Former Team

Siraj's spell was nothing short of a masterclass in precision and aggression. The right-arm pacer dismantled RCB’s top order, sending back Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, and Liam Livingstone to put GT in a commanding position early in the game. His disciplined line and length, coupled with subtle variations, left RCB struggling at 42/4.

"I was a bit emotional playing against RCB after seven years with them. But once I got the ball in hand, I was fully focused. I worked on my fitness and corrected my mistakes during the break. Ashish Bhai (Nehra) and Ishu Bhai (Ishant Sharma) guided me well, helping me trust my process," Siraj shared in the post-match presentation.

RCB’s Struggle and Late Resistance

Batting first after losing the toss, RCB found themselves in deep trouble early on. Siraj’s fiery spell, supported by left-arm spinner Sai Kishore (2/22) and Prasidh Krishna (1/26), derailed their innings. However, a fighting half-century from Liam Livingstone (54 off 40) and quickfire cameos from Jitesh Sharma (33 off 20) and Tim David (32 off 18) helped RCB post a respectable 169/8 in 20 overs.

Buttler’s Blitz Powers GT to Victory

Gujarat Titans’ chase got off to a cautious start as they lost skipper Shubman Gill early for 14. However, Jos Buttler took control of the innings with an explosive unbeaten 73 off just 39 balls, smashing five fours and six sixes to dismantle RCB’s bowling attack. Sai Sudharsan played a steady knock of 49 off 36 balls, while Sherfane Rutherford (30* off 18) provided the finishing touches, sealing the win with 13 balls to spare.

Points Table and Playoff Implications

With this victory, GT climbed to fourth place in the IPL 2025 standings, boasting the same 2-1 win-loss record as RCB, who are currently in third place due to net run rate. The competitive start to the season suggests a thrilling race to the playoffs, with both teams keen to solidify their positions in the top four.

Siraj’s Heroics a Game-Changer for Gujarat Titans

Siraj’s match-winning spell not only highlighted his growth as a bowler but also emphasized GT’s well-rounded attack. His ability to strike in the powerplay and contain runs in the middle overs proved crucial in restricting RCB to a chaseable total. As the tournament progresses, Siraj’s form will be instrumental in Gujarat Titans’ title aspirations.