Star player set to replace injured Harshit Rana in India’s T20 World Cup Squad : Report

India’s T20 World Cup preparations have been hit by a significant personnel change just 24 hours before their opening match. Pacer Harshit Rana has been ruled out of the tournament due to a knee injury, with the selectors prepared to name Mohammed Siraj as his official replacement.

The Injury Report

The injury occurred during India’s warm-up fixture against South Africa on Wednesday, February 4. Rana’s discomfort was immediately apparent when he was unable to complete his run-up, pulling out of his delivery stride on two separate occasions within a single over.

After conceding 16 runs in that solitary over, the Delhi fast bowler was seen clutching his knee in distress before hobbling off the field. According to a report by Express Sports, the Indian team management was formally briefed on the severity of the injury on Thursday evening, confirming that Rana would be unable to participate in the marquee event.

Mohammed Siraj’s Recall

In a move reported by Express Sports, the Indian think tank has decided to recall Mohammed Siraj to the 15-man squad. Siraj, who currently represents the Gujarat Titans in domestic T20s, has played 16 T20Is for India, claiming 14 wickets. His last appearance in the shortest format for the national side dates back to July 2024, which coincided with the start of Gautam Gambhir’s tenure as head coach.

Captain Suryakumar Yadav’s Assessment

During a pre-match press conference in Mumbai on Friday, captain Suryakumar Yadav provided a cautious update while acknowledging the impact of losing Rana.

“Harshit Rana hasn’t been ruled out yet, physios are assessing him, but he doesn’t look good,” Suryakumar told reporters. When pressed on the gravity of the situation, he added, “It’s a big blow because of the combination we make, keeping in mind 15 players. If he misses out, we will definitely miss him. We have enough options. We shall look at the replacements of fast bowlers who are there. We shall pick the best one.”

Addressing the loss of Rana’s batting ability at the bottom of the order, Yadav remained pragmatic: “I know there is the case of someone batting at no. 9 like Harshit, but having said that, what will the first 8 batsmen do then?! They have to bat.”

Additional Squad Concerns

The Indian camp continues to monitor Washington Sundar, who has yet to recover from his injury to join the World Cup squad. On a more positive note, Tilak Varma has successfully integrated into the team and featured in the warm-up match against South Africa.

India is positioned in Group A alongside the USA, Pakistan, Namibia, and the Netherlands. Their tournament begins on Saturday with a clash against the United States at the Wankhede Stadium.