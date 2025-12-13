Mohammed Siraj Shines As Hyderabad Beat Mumbai In Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Siraj produced a fiery spell as Hyderabad pulled off a stunning win over a star-studded Mumbai side in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, registering one of the most eye-catching results of the tournament. Siraj’s early breakthroughs and relentless pressure derailed Mumbai’s much-talked-about batting line-up, paving the way for a comprehensive Hyderabad victory.

Siraj Sets the Tone with the Ball

Siraj struck at crucial moments, finishing with three wickets and ensuring Mumbai never found any rhythm. Bowling with pace, accuracy, and intent, he consistently troubled batters with movement and sharp lengths. Despite boasting several experienced names, Mumbai struggled to build partnerships as wickets fell at regular intervals. Siraj’s spell proved decisive, forcing Mumbai into a below-par total and handing Hyderabad complete control of the contest.

Hyderabad Dominates the Chase

Hyderabad openers Aman Rao and Tanay Agarwal had a fantastic night with the bat, stitching a partnership of 127 runs. Tanay played a blistering knock of 75 runs in 40 balls, while Aman remained unbeaten for 52 runs off 20 balls. Courtesy of their incredible power-hitting, Hyderabad comfortably won the match by nine wickets at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

A Timely Statement from Siraj

Siraj’s performance comes at an important juncture, especially as he looks to reaffirm his credentials in the T20 format. Known for his impact in international cricket, the pacer showcased his ability to lead an attack and deliver under pressure in domestic cricket.

Tables Standing

After the victory, Hyderabad boosted their Net Run Rate in Group B of the Super League and currently sit at the top of the table after the opening round. Haryana, who secured a win over Rajasthan, are placed just below Hyderabad in the standings.

In Group A, Jharkhand lead the points table following a dramatic win against Punjab. Batting first, the Prabhsimran Singh-led Punjab side piled up 235 runs, powered by a blistering unbeaten 125 off 45 balls from Salil Arora. However, the massive total proved insufficient as Jharkhand produced a memorable chase in Pune. Kumar Kushagra’s explosive 86 off 42 balls guided the Ishan Kishan-led side to a six-wicket victory, sealing a thrilling result.