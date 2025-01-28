Mohammed Siraj To Play Champions Trophy 2025? Aakash Chopra Makes Explains Why

The cricketing world is abuzz with anticipation as the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 approaches, and fans are eager to see which players will don the Indian jersey. One name that has been making waves in the discussions is Mohammed Siraj, who has been a consistent performer in recent years but was notably absent from the initial 15-member squad. Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has weighed in on the situation, offering his insights on who could replace Jasprit Bumrah or Mohammed Shami if either of them is unavailable.

The Fitness Concerns Surrounding Bumrah and Shami

The upcoming Champions Trophy, scheduled to commence on February 19 in Pakistan and Dubai, has seen India's selectors pick a squad with only three specialist fast bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Arshdeep Singh. However, the fitness of Bumrah and Shami has been a topic of concern, with only Arshdeep Singh appearing to be fully fit and ready to play.

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra addressed the question of whether Siraj should replace Shami in the Champions Trophy lineup if the latter is unfit. "To be honest, I have no clarity about Mohammed Shami or Jasprit Bumrah. Among the pacers in the squad, only one is fit and ready to play. We’re uncertain about the other two. If either of them isn’t available, Siraj is the natural choice to step into the lineup," Chopra explained.

Siraj's Readiness and Potential Inclusion

Chopra emphasized the importance of Siraj staying prepared and focused on his practice. "Siraj needs to focus on proper practice and stay fully prepared. I genuinely believe he’ll find his way to the Champions Trophy. Shami hasn’t featured in a single game so far, and while Bumrah might appear in an ODI, history has shown us instances of Bumrah being selected and later withdrawing due to fitness concerns," he elaborated.

Chopra also expressed his optimism about Siraj's chances, stating, "I don’t have any updates on Bumrah’s or Shami’s fitness status. Right now, there’s no information being shared. Unlike before, no internal updates or leaks are coming through. Still, I feel Siraj will make it to the Champions Trophy somehow. I’m genuinely happy for him."

Shami's Absence and Its Implications

Chopra's concerns extended to Shami's absence from India’s playing XI in the first two T20Is against England. While he admitted he’s not overly worried at the moment, Chopra added that the situation could become a cause for concern if the experienced seamer doesn’t feature in the entire T20I series. "As for Shami, I can’t say for certain whether he’s match-fit. I hope he is, but it doesn’t seem that way. From my perspective, Shami isn’t ready for selection right now. That appeared to be the case during the matches in Kolkata and Chennai. A player like Shami isn’t included just for team balance. After a 15-month gap, his readiness for a fast-bowling spot in the team remains a concern," he concluded.

Rohit Sharma's Perspective on Siraj's Exclusion

Notably, the Indian think-tank has placed their faith in spinners and has kept limited pace bowling options for the Champions Trophy. Speaking to the media after the squad was announced, India skipper Rohit Sharma explained why Siraj was not included. "We are not sure if Jasprit Bumrah will play or not. Hence, we wanted someone who can bowl with both the new and old ball. That is why, we have picked Arshdeep Singh, because of his abilities in the backend. Siraj’s effectiveness comes down if he doesn’t use the new ball. It’s unfortunate if he misses out," Rohit said in the presser.