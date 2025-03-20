India's star pacer Mohammed Siraj unleashed fire while taking part in the Gujarat Titans (GT) intra-squad practice match ahead of their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. During the intra-squad match on Wednesday, Siraj wreaked havoc with his brilliant bowling. Siraj kept on bowling fiery yorkers and tormented the batters during the practice match. "15 seconds of pure Miyan Magic," GT shared on their official X handle.

After not getting retained by the RCB, Siraj is set to play for Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025. Star batter Shubman Gill will be leading the Gujarat-based franchise in the IPL 2025. Siraj played for RCB for seven long years, taking 83 wickets at an average of 31.45 from a total of 87 games, including best figures of 4/21. He is RCB's third-highest wicket-taker of all time, standing only behind Harshal Patel (99) and Yuzvendra Chahal (139).

During the 2023 season for RCB, Siraj scalped 19 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 19.74 and an economy rate of 7.50, with best figures of 4/21. In last year's IPL, star pacer Siraj notched up 15 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 33.07. The last time Siraj took part in a competitive cricket match transpired back in January against Vidarbha where he scalped four wickets across both innings in their Ranji Trophy match. He was not included in Team India which won the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

GT IPL 2025 Full Squad

Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Glenn Phillips, Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Nishant Sindhu, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Gerald Coetzee, Gurnoor Brar, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kulwant Khejroliya, Manav Suthar, Arshad Khan