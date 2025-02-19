As the cricketing world gears up for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj has been making headlines—but not for his on-field heroics. With his exclusion from India's 15-man squad for the marquee event, Siraj has taken a break from the game, immersing himself in music and spirituality. A viral video featuring him singing with legendary singer Asha Bhosle's granddaughter, Zanai, has captivated social media, sparking a wave of reactions from fans.

Siraj and Zanai’s Viral Duet: A Melodic Surprise

Cricket fans were in for a surprise when a video surfaced of Mohammed Siraj and Zanai Bhosle jamming together. The duo sang a few lines from the song Kehndi Hai, a track from Zanai’s latest music album. Their chemistry in the video was unmistakable, leading to immediate speculation about their relationship. However, Zanai quickly put the rumors to rest, referring to Siraj as her "pyaare bhai" (dear brother) in an Instagram story. Siraj reciprocated the sentiment, calling her "behna" (sister), clarifying that their bond was purely platonic.

A Spiritual Break: Siraj Performs Umrah Before IPL 2025

Amid the buzz around his exclusion from the national team, Siraj embarked on a spiritual journey to Mecca to perform Umrah. The pacer shared a picture from his pilgrimage, receiving heartfelt reactions from fans and fellow cricketers. His trip comes just days ahead of the holy month of Ramzan, and many have praised his decision to take time off for spiritual reflection.

Snub from Champions Trophy 2025: A Controversial Call?

While Siraj’s off-field activities have kept him in the limelight, his absence from the Champions Trophy squad has sparked debate among cricket experts. Former India pacer Irfan Pathan voiced concerns about India’s pace attack, questioning the decision to leave Siraj out.

“You need a backup pacer. Siraj could have been a good option. In Dubai, playing four spinners isn’t viable. With Bumrah and Shami returning from injuries, it won’t be easy for them straight away,” Pathan remarked during a promotional event.

India’s pace unit for the tournament will be led by Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, with Arshdeep Singh and debutant Harshit Rana filling in the gaps. Given Bumrah’s history of injuries, Pathan’s concerns over the lack of a backup seamer hold weight.

Setback Before IPL 2025: RCB Releases Siraj

Adding to his recent woes, Siraj was also released by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) ahead of IPL 2025. The decision came as a shock to many, given his consistent performances over the years. However, with the IPL auction around the corner, the pacer is expected to attract interest from multiple franchises. His ability to swing the ball and deliver in high-pressure situations makes him a valuable asset in the T20 format.

Siraj’s Recent Performances: Was the Exclusion Justified?

Despite missing out on the Champions Trophy squad, Siraj has been in solid form. He last featured in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, where he bagged 20 wickets in 10 innings, finishing as India’s second-highest wicket-taker in the series.

His omission from India’s white-ball squad against England further raised eyebrows, as he wasn’t included even as a backup. While selectors may have opted for a more spin-heavy attack for the UAE conditions, leaving out an experienced pacer like Siraj remains a debatable call.

What’s Next for Siraj?

With the Champions Trophy out of the picture, Siraj will now turn his focus to the IPL, where he will look to prove his critics wrong. A strong performance in the T20 league could bolster his chances of making a comeback into the national setup, especially with the T20 World Cup on the horizon.

For now, the pacer continues to trend—whether it’s for his soulful duet with Zanai Bhosle, his spiritual journey to Mecca, or the ongoing debate over his exclusion from the Champions Trophy squad. One thing is certain: Mohammed Siraj remains a fan favorite, on and off the field.