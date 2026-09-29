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Mohit Sharma set to join Chennai Super Kings as bowling coach for IPL 2027

Mohit Sharma is set to succeed long-serving South African coach Eric Simons, joining the newly revamped Chennai Super Kings support staff spearheaded by newly appointed head coach Zaheer Khan ahead of the  IPL 2027 season. 

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Sep 29, 2026, 09:14 PM IST|Updated: Sep 29, 2026, 09:14 PM IST
Mohit Sharma set to join Chennai Super Kings as bowling coach for IPL 2027
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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