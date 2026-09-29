/Mohit Sharma set to join Chennai Super Kings as bowling coach for IPL 2027

Former India fast bowler Mohit Sharma is set to return to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a brand-new role, taking over as the franchise's bowling coach ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 season.
According to The Times of India report, the 38-year-old Mohit will succeed long-serving South African coach Eric Simons, joining the newly revamped CSK support staff spearheaded by newly appointed head coach Zaheer Khan.
CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan confirmed the appointment to The Times of India, revealing that Mohit’s induction was directly endorsed by Zaheer Khan.
"Mohit will join CSK as our new bowling coach. His name was recommended by our head coach Zaheer Khan. Mohit was tremendous with us as a player as well and we hope he will do a great job as bowling coach," Viswanathan told TOI.
Viswanathan further added that the remainder of the backroom coaching unit will also be finalized on Zaheer's recommendations in the coming weeks.
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Mohit’s transition into coaching with the Chennai outfit marks a poetic return to where his IPL career truly blossomed.
The Purple Cap Peak (2014): First picked by CSK in 2013, Mohit became a linchpin in MS Dhoni’s bowling setup. In 2014, he claimed the Purple Cap with 23 wickets, playing a pivotal role in CSK's deep tournament run.
Second Stint & Renaissance: Across two separate playing stints spanning four seasons in Chennai (2013–2015, 2019), Mohit forged strong relationships with the management and team culture.
Late-Career Revival: After periods with Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals, Mohit engineered one of the IPL's most remarkable comebacks with Gujarat Titans (GT) in 2023, bagging 41 wickets across two seasons with his signature back-of-the-hand slower balls and cutters.
Mohit, the 38-year-old Haryana seamer announced his retirement from all formats of professional cricket in December, wrapping up a career that spanned over a decade. In the IPL, he finished with 134 wickets in 120 matches.
At the international level, Mohit represented India in 26 ODIs and 8 T20Is, playing a key role as a core seam option during India's run to the semi-finals of the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup under Dhoni's leadership.
His familiarity with CSK’s dressing room culture, coupled with his recent hands-on experience handling the rigors of modern death-overs bowling, makes him a strategic addition to Chennai's dugout.
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