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Mohsin Naqvi accused of extortion, demands Rs24 Lakh NOC fee for Pakistan players, PCB set to face ban

According to International Cricket Council regulations, professional competitors are strictly barred from appearing in external domestic tournaments without explicit clearance from their home association.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jul 15, 2026, 09:43 AM IST|Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 10:49 AM IST
Mohsin Naqvi accused of extortion, demands Rs24 Lakh NOC fee for Pakistan players, PCB set to face ban
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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