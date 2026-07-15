/Mohsin Naqvi accused of extortion, demands Rs24 Lakh NOC fee for Pakistan players, PCB set to face ban

"One of the reasons teams at the MLC don't sign Pakistani players is because we don't like the uncertainty around all of this. Every season there is this uncertainty looming regarding paying this money. No other Board asks the MLC teams for these additional payments. The franchises run on budgets and suddenly they are expected to free up a chunk of their budget from somewhere to pay for this. That's never good. The franchises need to plan for the season properly and not have this situation hanging over them."