Mohsin Naqvi Announces PKR 5 Million Reward After Pakistan U19’s Historic Asia Cup Win Over India
Pakistan U19 created history by crushing India in the U19 Asia Cup 2025 final, prompting PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi to announce a PKR 5 million cash reward for each player after a dominant all-round performance.
- Sameer Minhas smashed 172, the highest individual score in a U19 Asia Cup final
- Pakistan bowled India out for 156 to secure a massive 191-run victory
- Mohsin Naqvi announced PKR 5 million cash reward for each Pakistan U19 player
Pakistan’s Under-19 cricket team delivered a night to remember in Dubai, ending a 13-year wait by clinching the U19 Asia Cup 2025 title with a thumping win over arch-rivals India. The historic triumph not only crowned Pakistan as sole champions for the first time, but also triggered a major announcement from PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who rewarded the young heroes with a PKR 5 million cash prize each.
A Final That Redefined Pakistan U19 Cricket
Put into bat in the high-pressure final, Pakistan produced one of the most dominant performances ever seen in a U19 Asia Cup final. The scoreboard read a daunting 347/8 in 50 overs, a total that instantly shifted momentum Pakistan’s way and placed India under immense pressure.
At the heart of the innings stood Sameer Minhas, whose sensational knock rewrote tournament history. The opener smashed 172 runs off just 113 balls, reaching his century in only 71 deliveries. His innings now stands as the highest individual score in a U19 Asia Cup final, combining power, timing, and composure far beyond his age.
Minhas found crucial support from Ahmed Hussain, who chipped in with a steady half-century, and Usman Khan, whose late acceleration ensured Pakistan crossed the 340-run mark. Together, they turned a good batting display into an imposing total that proved too steep for India.
Bowlers Seal a 191-Run Statement Win
Defending 348, Pakistan’s bowlers attacked relentlessly from the first over. India’s chase never gained stability, as wickets fell in clusters during the powerplay. Within the first 10 overs, half the Indian side was back in the pavilion, effectively ending the contest.
Ali Raza emerged as the bowling star, returning figures of 4 for 42, combining pace with sharp movement. He was expertly backed by Abdul Subhan, Mohammad Sayyam, and Huzaifa Ahsan, who picked up two wickets each to dismantle India for 156 in 26.2 overs.
The result was a 191-run victory, the second-biggest margin by runs in a U19 Asia Cup final, underlining Pakistan’s all-round dominance on the biggest stage.
Mohsin Naqvi Announces PKR 5 Million Reward for Each Player
Moments after the historic win, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi announced a generous cash reward for the champions. As per reports, each of the 15 squad members will receive PKR 5 million, which roughly translates to INR 15 lakh.
Naqvi praised the team’s discipline, fearlessness, and commitment, calling the victory a proud moment for Pakistan cricket’s future. The players were later greeted with a warm reception at Islamabad airport, followed by a celebratory victory parade that reflected the scale of their achievement.
