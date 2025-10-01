Mohsin Naqvi Asia Cup 2025 Controversy: Refuses to Congratulate India, Sparks BCCI Backlash

The Asia Cup 2025 final may have ended with Team India scripting a historic 3-0 sweep over arch-rivals Pakistan, but the celebrations were overshadowed by an unprecedented controversy. Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairman and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi not only refused to congratulate India on their emphatic triumph but also shocked the cricketing fraternity by taking away the winner’s trophy after the post-match ceremony.

Naqvi’s Unsporting Gesture at ACC Meeting

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

According to BCCI sources, tensions escalated further at the ACC’s Annual General Meeting, where a BCCI representative reportedly urged Naqvi to extend a congratulatory message to the Indian team. Instead, Naqvi dismissed the request and instead offered his wishes to Nepal and Mongolia, who recently made cricketing strides in the Asian circuit. His refusal to acknowledge India’s victory has been widely condemned as a new low in sportsmanship.

Why Team India Refused the Trophy

The drama began on the night of the final, when the ‘Men in Blue’ refused to accept the Asia Cup trophy from Naqvi, who also serves as Pakistan’s Interior Minister. Instead, individual awards for players like Kuldeep Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, and Tilak Varma were handed over by other dignitaries, while Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav and his teammates walked away without collecting the winner’s trophy. Pakistan’s captain Salman Ali Agha, however, received the runners-up cheque from Naqvi.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia explained the decision, saying India could not accept a trophy from “a person who represents a country waging war against ours.” Saikia further criticized Naqvi for carrying the trophy and medals with him, vowing that a strong protest will be raised at the upcoming ICC Conference in Dubai this November.

India’s Dominant Campaign Overshadowed

On the cricketing front, India’s performance was nothing short of flawless. The team defeated Pakistan not once but three times in the same tournament, including a commanding win in the final. Suryakumar Yadav led from the front with his aggressive batting, while India’s bowlers, spearheaded by Kuldeep Yadav, dismantled Pakistan’s batting order repeatedly.

Yet, the players’ refusal to receive the trophy has become the defining image of the tournament. In a symbolic celebration, Suryakumar Yadav recreated Rohit Sharma’s iconic slow-walk celebration from the T20 World Cup 2024, fireworks lighting up the Dubai sky as the Indian team celebrated without the trophy in hand.

Naqvi’s Condition for Trophy Handover

Adding fuel to the fire, Naqvi has now set a controversial condition for the trophy’s handover. According to Pakistani media reports, the ACC chief has insisted that India’s captain must personally visit the ACC office to collect the trophy. This stance was reportedly conveyed during the ACC meeting in Dubai, where Naqvi rejected BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla’s repeated demands to release the trophy.

Strong Backlash and Growing Pressure

The backlash against Naqvi has been severe. Critics argue that as the head of a continental body, he should rise above national politics and honor the spirit of the game. Former players, fans, and officials have called his actions “unsportsmanlike” and “a dark day for Asian cricket.”

Meanwhile, BCCI has confirmed that it will not let the matter slide. Saikia has reiterated that the Asia Cup 2025 trophy belongs to India and will be rightfully claimed, whether through diplomatic channels or official protests at the ICC.

The Bigger Picture

The Asia Cup is traditionally seen as a platform to strengthen cricketing ties across the continent. However, this episode has highlighted the deep political and sporting fault lines between India and Pakistan. For Indian fans, the trophy may not have been in their captain’s hands on the night of the final, but the emphatic victory and the symbolic celebrations proved that India’s dominance on the field speaks louder than any withheld silverware.