Mohsin Naqvi breaks silence after fresh PSL snub for IPL 2026

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has warned of strict action against overseas players pulling out of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) to join IPL franchises, with chairman Mohsin Naqvi confirming sanctions could mirror last year’s bans. The flashpoint came after Sri Lanka’s Dasun Shanaka quit Lahore Qalandars to join Rajasthan Royals as a replacement, underlining a growing trend just days before PSL 2026 begins.

This matters now because the PSL and IPL are set to overlap again, intensifying a scheduling conflict that continues to test player loyalty, league contracts, and the global T20 ecosystem.

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Why players are choosing IPL over PSL

At the heart of the issue is a simple reality: the IPL remains the most lucrative and visible T20 league in world cricket.

Higher match fees and commercial exposure

Stronger global broadcast reach

Better long-term career incentives

Shanaka’s late switch is a textbook example. After going unsold in the IPL 2026 auction, he signed with Lahore Qalandars, only to exit once Rajasthan Royals offered a replacement slot for the injured Sam Curran.

A similar move saw Zimbabwe pacer Blessing Muzarabani leave Islamabad United to join Kolkata Knight Riders.

Mohsin Naqvi’s warning and what it means

Naqvi did not mince words. The PCB chief confirmed that players breaching PSL contracts could face disciplinary action, referencing last year’s case where Corbin Bosch was handed a one-year ban after opting for the IPL.

“We will take action according to the rules… the same will happen this time,” Naqvi said.

This signals a stricter enforcement phase by the PCB, aiming to:

Protect contractual integrity

Deter last-minute withdrawals

Maintain PSL’s competitive credibility

However, enforcing bans could also deter future overseas signings, especially if players feel restricted in pursuing IPL opportunities.

IPL vs PSL: A scheduling battle with no easy solution

The bigger problem is structural. Both leagues are locked into tight international calendars.

PSL 2026: March 26 to May 3

IPL 2026: March 28 to May 31

With no clear window available, the overlap appears inevitable for now.

Naqvi admitted as much, stating postponement was not viable due to calendar constraints. While he insisted PSL continues to attract “excellent players,” the repeated withdrawals suggest otherwise at the elite level.

Wider impact on PSL’s brand and competitiveness

Frequent pullouts risk damaging PSL in three key areas:

1. Squad stability

Teams lose key players close to the season, disrupting balance and strategy.

2. Viewer interest

Star power drives engagement. Late exits dilute marquee value.

3. Global perception

Repeated IPL preference reinforces a hierarchy among T20 leagues.

Add to that the decision to begin PSL 2026 without spectators due to regional security concerns, and the tournament faces a challenging start both on and off the field.