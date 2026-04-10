Mohsin Naqvi embarrassed? PSL owner’s claim triggers massive backlash

Why are PSL 2026 matches being played without crowds? Conflicting explanations from Mohsin Naqvi and Islamabad United owner Ali Naqvi have triggered a major controversy, raising questions about transparency within the Pakistan Cricket Board. While the PCB cited a fuel shortage, a franchise owner has now linked the decision to Pakistan’s alleged diplomatic role in global peace efforts.

PSL 2026 controversy: Two narratives, one big question

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The ongoing Pakistan Super League season has been overshadowed by empty stadiums and reduced venues. Originally planned across six cities, the tournament is now restricted to just Lahore and Karachi, with no crowds allowed inside stadiums.

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi publicly attributed this to a nationwide fuel crisis, stating that restricted public movement made it impractical to host fans. However, Ali Naqvi’s remarks on social media have added a completely different dimension to the debate.

Ali Naqvi’s ‘global peace’ claim sparks backlash

In a statement posted on X, Ali Naqvi suggested that Pakistan’s involvement in sensitive international diplomacy, particularly around a reported US-Iran ceasefire, required heightened security and logistical flexibility.

According to him:

Islamabad was potentially being used for high-level diplomatic discussions

Security resources were diverted from cricket operations

Public gatherings were restricted to prioritise national interests

His claim reframed the empty stands as a strategic decision rather than a logistical constraint. However, this explanation has been met with skepticism across cricket circles and fans alike.

PCB’s official stance: Fuel shortage and logistics

Contradicting the franchise owner’s version, Mohsin Naqvi had earlier clarified that the decision was driven purely by operational challenges linked to fuel availability.

Key points from PCB’s explanation:

Nationwide fuel shortage limited travel and crowd movement

Matches had to proceed due to tight scheduling and broadcast commitments

No alternative window was available to reschedule the league

The PCB also apologised to fans, especially in Peshawar, who were set to host PSL matches for the first time before venue changes were implemented.