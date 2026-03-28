Mohsin Naqvi faces fresh setback as Nick Knight joins IPL 2026, leaves PSL 2026 in embarrassment
Nick Knight joins IPL 2026 commentary, adding to PSL’s growing troubles as players and experts shift leagues.
- Nick Knight’s IPL move highlights IPL’s unmatched global pull over PSL.
- Multiple player withdrawals expose PSL’s scheduling and financial challenges.
- PCB faces a credibility test as IPL continues to dominate world cricket.
Trending Photos
IPL 2026 is getting more popular than PSL 2026. Nick Knight, an England cricketer is now going to be part of the IPL team. He was supposed to be a commentator for PSL 2026. Now he is working with IPL 2026. This is a problem for the Pakistan Cricket Board.
Also Read: RCB's Playing XI vs SRH In IPL 2026 Opener: Who will replace Josh Hazlewood & Yash Dayal as Rajat Patidar & Virat Kohli return as defending champions?
Why did Nick Knight decide to leave PSL for IPL?
He was announced as a commentator for PSL 2026. Then he joined the IPL team. The IPL team has famous commentators like AB de Villiers and Ravi Shastri.
IPL is a choice for commentators because it is shown all over the world. Commentators also get paid more for working with IPL. The IPL brand is very strong so working with them is good for a persons career.
Many players are also leaving PSL to play for IPL. For example Blessing Muzarabani is now playing for Kolkata Knight Riders. Dasun Shanaka might play for Rajasthan Royals. Spencer Johnson is playing for Chennai Super Kings.
These players are choosing IPL because they get paid more and they get to play with teams. Even players who are not famous prefer to play for IPL.
PSL 2026 is having a time this season. One reason is that it is happening at the time as IPL. This means that players and commentators have to choose which one to work with.
* There are also concerns about safety and travel which is keeping some players away.
* PSL is being played in cities, which means fewer people are watching the matches.
* IPL has a lot money, which makes it harder for PSL to compete.
The chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board, Mohsin Naqvi is trying to stop players from leaving PSL. He has said that players who leave PSL after signing a contract might face action.
However this might not work because the International Cricket Council does not get involved in these matters. If the Pakistan Cricket Board is too strict it might hurt PSLs reputation.
This is not a temporary problem it is a bigger issue. PSL needs to find a way to make itself more attractive, to players and commentators.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv