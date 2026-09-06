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Mohsin Naqvi-led PCB takes Pakistan players' phones into custody before 3rd Test vs England, here's why: Report

Pakistan's chaotic England tour has been hit by another controversy, with a report claiming that the Pakistan Cricket Board has collected mobile phones from members of the national team before the third Test at Edgbaston.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Sep 06, 2026, 07:28 AM IST|Updated: Sep 06, 2026, 07:28 AM IST
Mohsin Naqvi-led PCB takes Pakistan players' phones into custody before 3rd Test vs England, here's why: Report
Image Credit: Credits - AI

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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