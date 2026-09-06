Pakistan's chaotic England tour has been hit by another controversy, with a report claiming that the Pakistan Cricket Board has collected mobile phones from members of the national team before the third Test at Edgbaston. The development was reported by Pakistani journalist Amber Ali of 365 News. According to the report, the PCB has taken possession of the devices and plans to keep them until the final Test of the series is completed. The players affected by the reported move have not been identified.
More importantly, the PCB has not offered a public explanation for why the phones were taken, leaving the circumstances surrounding the decision unclear.
The reported development comes at a time when Pakistan's tour has already been overshadowed by significant changes within the team and coaching staff.
What The ICC Rules Allow
Mobile phones are subject to strict restrictions during international matches. Players and members of support staff cannot carry or use communication devices in designated restricted areas under the ICC's Player and Match Officials Area regulations. That includes areas such as dressing rooms. The purpose of those restrictions is to prevent unauthorised communication and safeguard the integrity of an international fixture.
However, there is a distinction between preventing players from using phones in restricted areas on match days and authorities retaining personal devices for an extended period.
The ICC Anti Corruption Code gives authorised officials broader powers when a formal integrity investigation is underway. Where there are reasonable grounds to believe that information on a device could be relevant, an official can make a written demand for a participant to surrender the device or allow its contents to be copied or downloaded.
The information potentially covered by such a request is extensive. Investigators can seek telephone and internet records, text messages, WhatsApp conversations, photographs, videos, audio files and other electronically stored material.
Participants may also have to provide passwords or access codes needed to obtain the relevant information. Refusing to cooperate with a legitimate investigation can result in disciplinary consequences.
That does not, however, establish that the PCB's reported decision is linked to corruption or match fixing. There is currently no public confirmation that an anti corruption investigation prompted the move, and none of the players has been publicly accused of an integrity violation.
Another Twist In A Troubled Tour
The latest report arrives after Pakistan made drastic changes to its squad following two heavy defeats against England. Seven players were released before the Edgbaston Test, while the coaching set-up was also reshaped. The changes came after Pakistan went 2-0 down in the three Test series.
Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Ali Usman, Aamir Jamal, Muhammad Awais Zafar and Khurram Shahzad were among those released from the squad. The PCB subsequently brought in seven replacements, with five of the additions yet to play Test cricket.
The coaching staff was also affected, with Sarfaraz Ahmed and Umar Gul released from their positions. Mike Hesson and Ashley Noffke were brought in for the final Test.
England had already taken control of the series by winning the opening Test at Headingley by an innings and 103 runs. Ben Stokes' side then followed that with a 194 run victory at Lord's, leaving Pakistan facing a potential series whitewash.
Why The Phone Move Has Raised Questions
There is still no clear public explanation for the reported decision to take the players' phones. The PCB could potentially have authority under player contracts, team regulations or internal disciplinary procedures, but no such basis has been publicly cited in this case. There is also no confirmation that the reported action has anything to do with the ICC's anti corruption procedures.
For now, the phone episode remains a report rather than a publicly explained PCB decision. But with Pakistan already undergoing major changes before the third Test, the development adds another layer of intrigue to a tour that has become increasingly difficult for the team.
The final Test is scheduled to begin at Edgbaston on September 9, with Pakistan attempting to prevent England from completing a 3-0 series victory.
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