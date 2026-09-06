Pakistan's chaotic England tour has been hit by another controversy, with a report claiming that the Pakistan Cricket Board has collected mobile phones from members of the national team before the third Test at Edgbaston. The development was reported by Pakistani journalist Amber Ali of 365 News. According to the report, the PCB has taken possession of the devices and plans to keep them until the final Test of the series is completed. The players affected by the reported move have not been identified.