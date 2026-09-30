/Mohsin Naqvi’s ACC Exit Looms? Bangladesh ready to take over as extension hopes fade

Bangladesh could be preparing to take control of the Asian Cricket Council in 2027, with Tamim Iqbal reportedly interested in succeeding Mohsin Naqvi as president of the continental cricket body.
The development comes as support for extending Naqvi's tenure appears to be weakening within the ACC. Naqvi's current term is due to finish on April 2, 2027, and any attempt to remain in office beyond that date would require strong backing from the ACC Executive Board.
That backing may prove difficult to secure. According to a Cricbuzz report, at least three of the five Full Member boards, with the possibility of four, are expected to oppose an extension.
India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan make up the five Full Members represented on the Executive Board. The ACC presidency normally changes hands among these members on a rotational basis every two years, placing Bangladesh next in line.
Tamim Iqbal In The Picture
Bangladesh Cricket Board president Tamim Iqbal is understood to be keen on taking over the ACC presidency when the rotation reaches his country.
An ACC member also sought to clarify speculation surrounding the organisation's Annual General Meeting and Naqvi's tenure.
‘There may be speculations, but Naqvi’s term ends in April 2027. Bangladesh is next in line, and there is a belief among ACC members that Tamim is looking forward to taking over,’ the ACC member said. ‘Naqvi may argue that the AGM was held only in August last year, when elections to other ACC positions were not held, and that the elections were held only in August this year. But the term of the ACC president has no connection with the AGM.’
This means the timing of the AGM would not, by itself, extend the Pakistani administrator's presidency. The reported position within the ACC is that his term ends in April regardless of when the next annual meeting is held.
Why The Numbers Matter
An extension would not be unprecedented. Jay Shah continued as ACC president for a third year in 2024 after receiving unanimous approval from the Executive Board. Sri Lanka, which was next in the rotation at that point, agreed to allow Shah to continue rather than immediately taking its turn.
Naqvi's circumstances are reportedly different because the required consensus is not currently present.
‘The president has a two-year term, which is rotated among the full members of the ACC. Extensions can occasionally be granted by unanimous agreement among the Executive Board, and in the current ACC Executive Board, there is no unanimity,’ the ACC member added. ‘At least on the subject of extension to Naqvi, there is little chance of unanimity, going by recent turn of events.’
The reported opposition therefore puts Bangladesh's scheduled turn in focus, particularly with Tamim already understood to be interested in the position.
Another India Related Moment Ahead
Before Naqvi's tenure reaches its scheduled conclusion, another potentially sensitive event involving India is on the calendar. The Asian Under 19 Women’s Championship is scheduled to take place in Bangladesh this December. India will arrive as the two time defending champions.
Naqvi has previously been involved in controversy surrounding trophy presentations involving Indian teams. Should India reach another final during the remainder of his ACC presidency, the person handing over the trophy could once again attract attention.
For now, however, the ACC succession picture centres on April 2, 2027. Unless the necessary support emerges for an extension, Bangladesh remains positioned to receive the next turn, with Tamim Iqbal reportedly interested in assuming the presidency.
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