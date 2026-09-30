/Mohsin Naqvi’s ACC Exit Looms? Bangladesh ready to take over as extension hopes fade

‘There may be speculations, but Naqvi’s term ends in April 2027. Bangladesh is next in line, and there is a belief among ACC members that Tamim is looking forward to taking over,’ the ACC member said. ‘Naqvi may argue that the AGM was held only in August last year, when elections to other ACC positions were not held, and that the elections were held only in August this year. But the term of the ACC president has no connection with the AGM.’