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Mohsin Naqvi’s ACC Exit Looms? Bangladesh ready to take over as extension hopes fade

Bangladesh could be preparing to take control of the Asian Cricket Council in 2027, with Tamim Iqbal reportedly interested in succeeding Mohsin Naqvi as president of the continental cricket body.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 30, 2026, 09:30 AM IST|Updated: Sep 30, 2026, 09:30 AM IST
Mohsin Naqvi’s ACC Exit Looms? Bangladesh ready to take over as extension hopes fade
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Mohsin Naqvi’s ACC Exit Looms? Bangladesh ready to take over as extension hopes fade
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