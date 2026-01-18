Mohsin Naqvi’s Pakistan Threatens ICC To Withdraw T20 World Cup 2026 In Solidarity With Bangladesh Aiming To Derail Tournament: Report

The landscape of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup has been plunged into further turmoil as Pakistan indicates it may rethink its participation if the ongoing standoff regarding Bangladesh’s travel to India remains unresolved. This dramatic development follows reports that Dhaka has officially reached out to Islamabad for diplomatic and cricketing support.

The Emerging Alliance

According to NDTV; Bangladesh government contacted Pakistani officials to seek backing after the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) refused to play World Cup matches in India due to security concerns. A source stated that “The Bangladesh government contacted officials in Pakistan to seek support regarding their participation in the upcoming T20 World Cup and received a positive response,” adding that “Pakistan has indicated to us that they could reconsider their own participation if Bangladesh's issue is not addressed.”

Pakistani media outlets, including Geo Super and TelecomAsia.net, confirmed that Islamabad views Bangladesh’s position as legitimate. Authorities in Pakistan stated they respect the security concerns of their neighbors and will monitor the situation to ensure India does not exert undue pressure on the BCB.

The Roots of the Dispute

The crisis was triggered following the abrupt termination of Mustafizur Rahman’s IPL contract with the Kolkata Knight Riders. The BCB has expressed significant concern over player safety in India since that event and has formally requested the ICC to relocate their matches to Sri Lanka.

A high level ICC delegation recently traveled to Dhaka to resolve the impasse. The team included Andrew Ephgrave, General Manager of the Integrity Unit, and Gaurav Saxena, General Manager of Events and Corporate Communications, who joined virtually after failing to secure a Bangladesh visa. Despite these efforts, the BCB remained firm during the meeting, which included President Mohammad Aminul Islam and other senior directors.

Formal Statements and Logistical Hurdles

Following the meeting, the BCB released a statement noting that “During the discussions, the BCB reiterated its formal request to the ICC to relocate Bangladesh’s matches to Sri Lanka. The Board also shared the Bangladesh Government’s views and concerns on safety and security of the team, Bangladeshi fans, media and other stakeholders.”

While the ICC is reportedly reluctant to accept the demand due to the enormous changes required for the itinerary so close to the tournament, they have discussed “the possibility of moving Bangladesh to a different group as a means of facilitating the matter with minimum logistical adjustments.” The BCB characterized the talks as “constructive, cordial and professional.”

Scheduled Fixtures at Risk

If a resolution is not reached, the tournament schedule faces a massive collapse. Pakistan is slated to begin their campaign against the Netherlands in Colombo on February 6, with highly anticipated clashes against India scheduled for February 13 in Chennai and February 15 in Colombo. Meanwhile, Bangladesh is currently scheduled to open against the West Indies at Eden Gardens on February 7, with further matches in Kolkata against Italy and England.

As the countdown to the February start continues, the potential withdrawal of two major Asian powers threatens the very viability of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup.