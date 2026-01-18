Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3008121https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/mohsin-naqvi-s-pakistan-threatens-to-withdraw-t20-world-cup-2026-in-solidarity-with-bangladesh-aiming-to-derail-tournament-report-3008121.html
NewsCricketMohsin Naqvi’s Pakistan Threatens ICC To Withdraw T20 World Cup 2026 In Solidarity With Bangladesh Aiming To Derail Tournament: Report
T20 WC 2026 PAKISTAN BANGLADESH

Mohsin Naqvi’s Pakistan Threatens ICC To Withdraw T20 World Cup 2026 In Solidarity With Bangladesh Aiming To Derail Tournament: Report

Pakistani media outlets, including Geo Super and TelecomAsia.net, confirmed that Islamabad views Bangladesh’s position as legitimate.

Written By Varul Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Jan 18, 2026, 07:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • If a resolution is not reached, the tournament schedule faces a massive collapse.
  • As the countdown to the February start continues, the potential withdrawal of two major Asian powers threatens the very viability of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Mohsin Naqvi’s Pakistan Threatens ICC To Withdraw T20 World Cup 2026 In Solidarity With Bangladesh Aiming To Derail Tournament: ReportCredits - Twitter

The landscape of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup has been plunged into further turmoil as Pakistan indicates it may rethink its participation if the ongoing standoff regarding Bangladesh’s travel to India remains unresolved. This dramatic development follows reports that Dhaka has officially reached out to Islamabad for diplomatic and cricketing support.

The Emerging Alliance

According to NDTV; Bangladesh government contacted Pakistani officials to seek backing after the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) refused to play World Cup matches in India due to security concerns. A source stated that “The Bangladesh government contacted officials in Pakistan to seek support regarding their participation in the upcoming T20 World Cup and received a positive response,” adding that “Pakistan has indicated to us that they could reconsider their own participation if Bangladesh's issue is not addressed.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Pakistani media outlets, including Geo Super and TelecomAsia.net, confirmed that Islamabad views Bangladesh’s position as legitimate. Authorities in Pakistan stated they respect the security concerns of their neighbors and will monitor the situation to ensure India does not exert undue pressure on the BCB.

The Roots of the Dispute

The crisis was triggered following the abrupt termination of Mustafizur Rahman’s IPL contract with the Kolkata Knight Riders. The BCB has expressed significant concern over player safety in India since that event and has formally requested the ICC to relocate their matches to Sri Lanka.

A high level ICC delegation recently traveled to Dhaka to resolve the impasse. The team included Andrew Ephgrave, General Manager of the Integrity Unit, and Gaurav Saxena, General Manager of Events and Corporate Communications, who joined virtually after failing to secure a Bangladesh visa. Despite these efforts, the BCB remained firm during the meeting, which included President Mohammad Aminul Islam and other senior directors.

Formal Statements and Logistical Hurdles

Following the meeting, the BCB released a statement noting that “During the discussions, the BCB reiterated its formal request to the ICC to relocate Bangladesh’s matches to Sri Lanka. The Board also shared the Bangladesh Government’s views and concerns on safety and security of the team, Bangladeshi fans, media and other stakeholders.”

While the ICC is reportedly reluctant to accept the demand due to the enormous changes required for the itinerary so close to the tournament, they have discussed “the possibility of moving Bangladesh to a different group as a means of facilitating the matter with minimum logistical adjustments.” The BCB characterized the talks as “constructive, cordial and professional.”

Scheduled Fixtures at Risk

If a resolution is not reached, the tournament schedule faces a massive collapse. Pakistan is slated to begin their campaign against the Netherlands in Colombo on February 6, with highly anticipated clashes against India scheduled for February 13 in Chennai and February 15 in Colombo. Meanwhile, Bangladesh is currently scheduled to open against the West Indies at Eden Gardens on February 7, with further matches in Kolkata against Italy and England.

As the countdown to the February start continues, the potential withdrawal of two major Asian powers threatens the very viability of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, ... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

World Economic Forum
World Economic Forum 2026: India's Strong Davos Push Amid Global Shifts
Technology
MacKenzie Scott’s Donations Face FBI Scrutiny Over Alleged Hamas Links: Report
Narendra Modi Singur rally
PM Throws Down Gauntlet To Mamata From Singur, Says, 'End Mahajungle Raj'
Technology
iPhone Fold And iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max Specs Leaked-Details Here
EU Mercosur trade deal
What Pushed EU And Mercosur To Finally Seal A Trade Deal After 25 Years?
Manikarnika Ghat
Varanasi Police Register 8 FIRs Over Fake AI Images Linked To Manikarnika Ghat
Bodoland Lottery Result Today
Bodoland Lottery Result 18-1-2026: Assam State Sunday Lucky Draw OUT
Manipur Poppy Cultivation
Security Forces Destroy 306 Acres Of Illegal Poppy Fields In Manipur
Noida dense fog
Noida Dense Fog: 27-Year-Old Engineer Dies As Car Plunges Into Drainage Pit
Karachi fire
Pakistan: Six Killed, 20 Injured In Massive Fire At Karachi's Gul Plaza Mall