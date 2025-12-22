Mohsin Naqvi’s Reaction After Pakistan U19 Win Asia Cup 2025 Goes Viral - Watch
Pakistan’s U19 team delivered a record-breaking, all-round masterclass to crush India by 191 runs in the U19 Asia Cup 2025 final, as Mohsin Naqvi watched on with visible delight.
- Sameer Minhas smashed a record 172, the highest individual score for Pakistan in Youth ODIs.
- Pakistan’s pace trio shared eight wickets to bowl India out for just 156.
- Mohsin Naqvi’s delighted reaction and trophy presentation became a defining visual of the final.
The U19 Asia Cup 2025 final in Dubai was expected to be a high-voltage India vs Pakistan contest. Instead, it unfolded as a statement performance from Pakistan’s next generation, capped by a beaming Mohsin Naqvi watching from the stands as history was written. Pakistan thrashed India by a massive 191 runs, completing one of the most dominant victories ever seen in a U19 Asia Cup final. From a record-breaking batting display to a ruthless bowling spell, the summit clash turned into a showcase of Pakistan’s depth and discipline at the youth level.
Sameer Minhas’ Record Knock Sets the Tone
Put into bat first, Pakistan made full use of the flat Dubai surface. The innings revolved around Sameer Minhas, who produced a breathtaking 172 off 113 balls, the highest individual score by a Pakistan batter in Youth ODIs. His knock was a blend of composure and controlled aggression, peppered with crisp drives, fearless pulls, and intelligent placement.
Minhas found support through the middle order as Pakistan piled up a daunting 347 for 8, a total that immediately put India under immense scoreboard pressure. For a final, the score was not just competitive, it was psychologically crushing.
Pakistan Pace Trio Dismantles India’s Chase
If Pakistan’s batting was authoritative, their bowling was outright brutal. India’s reply never gained momentum as the pace trio of Ali Raza, Mohammad Sayyam, and Abdul Subhan tore through the batting lineup. Sharing eight wickets between them, the fast bowlers exposed India’s fragile middle order with sharp movement, disciplined lengths, and relentless pressure.
India were bundled out for just 156, collapsing well before the chase could take shape. The body language told its own story as wickets kept falling in clusters, turning the final into a one-way affair.
Mohsin Naqvi’s Reaction Goes Viral
Cameras frequently panned to Mohsin Naqvi, the ACC Chairman, PCB Chief, and Pakistan’s Interior Minister, who was visibly delighted as the match slipped away from India. His broad smile, captured when India were nine down, quickly went viral across social media platforms.
After the final wicket, Naqvi joined the Pakistan players for a celebratory victory lap, acknowledging fans near the boundary. He later presented the U19 Asia Cup trophy to the winning captain, completing a moment that symbolized Pakistan’s dominance on and off the field.
Trophy Ceremony Carries Deeper Context
The medal presentation also carried undertones beyond cricket. Indian players received their runners-up medals from ICC Associate Members Chairman Mubassir Usmani, while Naqvi handed the winners’ medals and trophy to Pakistan. This came amid ongoing diplomatic sensitivities, with India continuing its stance of limited ceremonial engagement in matches involving Pakistan.
Similar scenes were witnessed earlier this year in senior and women’s tournaments, highlighting how geopolitics continues to influence cricketing rituals between the two nations.
What This Win Means for Pakistan and India
For Pakistan, the victory underlines a robust youth system that continues to produce match-winners under pressure. A record total, a historic individual innings, and a ruthless bowling performance in a final point to a well-rounded setup.
For India, the defeat raises questions about handling pressure in big matches, particularly against quality pace attacks. While reaching the final remains a positive, the margin of loss will demand serious introspection ahead of future ICC events.
