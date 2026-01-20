Mohsin Naqvi’s U-Turn Ends Boycott Talk As Pakistan Stays In ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Report

Pakistan will not boycott the ICC T20 World Cup despite growing speculation around Bangladesh’s participation, senior Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) sources have confirmed. With the tournament set to begin on February 7, the PCB has ruled out withdrawing in “solidarity” with Bangladesh if the ICC rejects the Bangladesh Cricket Board’s request to shift its matches out of India. The clarification ends days of uncertainty and refocuses attention on Bangladesh’s looming deadline to decide its World Cup future.

Pakistan shuts down boycott talk

A senior source close to the Pakistan Cricket Board dismissed reports suggesting Pakistan could pause preparations or pull out of the tournament. “No, this is not the PCB’s stand,” the source said, adding that Pakistan has no grounds to withdraw. The reasoning is straightforward. Pakistan’s World Cup matches are already scheduled outside India, with fixtures to be played in Sri Lanka. Any boycott would therefore lack a sporting or legal basis under ICC regulations. Officials privately describe the speculation as “noise” rather than policy.

Why Bangladesh is at the centre of the standoff

The issue escalated after Mustafizur Rahman was removed from the Indian Premier League setup, prompting the Bangladesh Cricket Board to formally ask the International Cricket Council to relocate Bangladesh’s World Cup matches out of India. In its communication, the BCB cited security and safety concerns for players, staff, and officials. However, the ICC’s independent security assessment reportedly found “nil to negligible” threats at Indian venues. The BCB was unable to submit additional evidence that met the ICC’s threshold.

Group swap proposal and ICC’s position

With the schedule unlikely to change, Bangladesh proposed a workaround. At a recent meeting with an ICC delegation, the BCB suggested a group swap that would see Bangladesh move to Group B, where matches are hosted in Sri Lanka, while Ireland would shift groups. The ICC has shown little appetite for altering groups at this stage. Ireland, according to sources, has received assurances it will not be forced to change. Bangladesh’s current fixtures include three group games in Kolkata and one in Mumbai.

What is at stake for Bangladesh

Time is now the critical factor. Bangladesh must inform the ICC of its final decision by 5 pm Dubai time on January 21. Opting out would carry serious consequences:

Forfeiture of tournament points

Potential financial penalties

Breach of participation clauses linked to the ICC revenue-sharing model

From a cricketing perspective, non-participation would also disrupt Bangladesh’s T20I roadmap ahead of future ICC events.

Why Pakistan’s stance matters

Pakistan’s clear position removes the risk of a broader political spillover into the tournament. For the ICC, this keeps the issue contained to a bilateral dispute between the BCB and the governing body rather than a multi-board confrontation. For fans and broadcasters, it stabilizes the World Cup narrative at a crucial moment.

The ball, now firmly, is in Bangladesh’s court.