/Mohsin Naqvi set to remove Aaqib Javed from Pakistan selection role amid PCB shake-up: Report

Authority figures within the Pakistan Cricket Board are moving to limit the extensive control currently held by Aaqib Javed. An insider close to the organization indicates that the prominent former player, who has effectively directed major operational choices throughout the institution, will likely be dropped from the national selection panel. Despite this reduction in responsibilities, he is slated to retain his administrative duties as the “Director Development at the Lahore High Performance Centre.”
Turmoil Following England Test Defeats
Recent weeks have plunged national cricket operations into severe instability following an initial, heavy loss to England at Headingley. With Babar Azam absent from that fixture, Salman Agha took charge as temporary captain. Although Azam returned for the subsequent encounter, Salman lost his place in the starting lineup entirely. Performance levels remained poor, resulting in a crushing defeat during the second Test at Lord's and surrendering the series before the final match could even take place. Meanwhile, Imam-ul-Haq failed to take the crease in either innings due to a reported calf problem.
Criticism quickly mounted regarding that physical setback, with observers questioning the severity of the injury. Concurrently, wicketkeeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan faced heavy scrutiny for poor shot selection and low run totals. Following the conclusion of the Lord's fixture, red ball head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed alongside bowling coach Umar Gul were dismissed, while seven cricketers were ordered to return home, including Imam, Rizwan, and Salman. Amidst the mounting pressure, selector Misbah-ul-Haq stepped down from his position as a gesture of protest.
Internal Dynamics And Future Staffing Plans
Historically viewed as a close ally of board chief and interior minister Mohsin Naqvi, Aaqib has previously weathered multiple organizational storms. Current indications suggest, however, that even his strong standing is subject to contraction.
'Aaqib, who is considered the blue-eyed boy of the chairman, is also likely to be told to just focus on his role as Director Development at the Lahore High Performance Centre,' the well-informed source told a media agency
Additional insights emerged concerning the exit of Imam and Rizwan, pointing beyond simple athletic struggles to underlying disciplinary concerns.
'The rest of the players sent back were done so on the recommendation of interim red-ball head coach Mike Hesson, who wanted to try out some players he had worked with in the white-ball camp,' the source said.
Further administrative shifts may see white-ball leader Hesson assume permanent responsibilities for the red-ball side as well.
'If he doesn't agree, then the board will appoint someone else before the next home series against Sri Lanka in November,' he said.
Formal inquiries await Salman, Rizwan, and Imam, who must present explanations regarding their conduct during assignments in England and the West Indies, where a preceding two-match series concluded in a 1-1 deadlock. To stabilize the management structure, executives plan to offer alternative positions to Gul and Sarfaraz while unveiling a fresh selection committee shortly.
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