Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /Mohsin Naqvi set to remove Aaqib Javed from Pakistan selection role amid PCB shake-up: Report

Mohsin Naqvi set to remove Aaqib Javed from Pakistan selection role amid PCB shake-up: Report

An insider close to the organization indicates that the prominent former player, who has effectively directed major operational choices throughout the institution, will likely be dropped from the national selection panel.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Sep 05, 2026, 10:00 AM IST|Updated: Sep 05, 2026, 10:00 AM IST
Mohsin Naqvi set to remove Aaqib Javed from Pakistan selection role amid PCB shake-up: Report
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Mohsin Naqvi set to remove Aaqib Javed from Pakistan selection role amid PCB shake-up: Report
2
3
4
5