Mohsin Naqvi To Get 'Gold Medal' In Pakistan For 'Stealing' Asia Cup 2025 Trophy From India; Check Full Details

The Asia Cup 2025, hosted in Dubai, culminated in a dramatic final on September 28, 2025, where India defeated Pakistan by five wickets to claim the title. Tilak Varma's unbeaten 63 guided India to chase down 147 in a high-voltage final.

However, the post-match ceremony turned into an dramatic spectacle due to a trophy handover dispute involving Mohsin Naqvi, who serves as both the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman.

The Indian team, led by captain Suryakumar Yadav, explicitly declined to accept the Asia Cup 2025 trophy or medals from Naqvi, who is also the Interior Minister for Pakistan and made anti-India posts on social media recently.

"We have decided not to accept the Asia Cup 2025 trophy from the ACC chairman, who happens to be one of the senior leaders of Pakistan. That was a conscious decision," said BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia.

After walking away with the trophy following India's refusal to accept it from him, Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday, October 1, said the Indian team is "welcome" to collect the Asia Cup trophy from him at the continental body's head office in Dubai.

"As ACC President, I was ready to hand over the trophy that very day and I am still ready now. If they truly want it, they are welcome to come to the ACC office and collect it from me," Naqvi wrote on social media.

Earlier, Ashish Shelar and Rajeev Shukla had represented the BCCI in the ACC AGM in Dubai where they raised a strong objection over the trophy not being duly handed over to the Indian team. The BCCI will take the matter to the ICC which will have its meeting in November.

'Gold Medal' Honor for Mohsin Naqvi

In a bizarre turn of events, Pakistani media and officials claimed that Mohsin Naqvi will receive the Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Excellence Gold Medal in Karachi.

As per the available information, the award is being given to him for his "firm and principled stance" against Indian demands during the Asia Cup trophy handover event.

According to reports in Pakistan media, Karachi Basketball Association president Advocate Ghulam Abbas Jamal has announced the award for Naqvi. The medal will be presented to Naqvi at a ceremony in Karachi.